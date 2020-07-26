Watch Now: Premier League Highlights: Leicester City vs Manchester United ( 1:23 )

With the Premier League wrapping up on Sunday and both Manchester United and Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League, all group stage spots for next season's UCL that come from domestic leagues have been finalized. 24 of the 32 group stage spots are clinched while the final eight will come from the playoff route after round of qualifying. Let's take a look at what we know so far.

Here are all the clubs that have officially qualified for the Champions League group stage:

Group Stage

Real Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Atalanta (ITA)

Lazio (ITA)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Borussia Monchengladbach (GER)

PSG (FRA)

Marseille (FRA)

Zenit (RUS)

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Qualification via tournament

Two more spots in the group stage will go to the winner of this season's Champions League, which you can see in August on CBS, as well as the winner of the Europa League.

In the event that the teams that win the tournaments are already qualified, we will see something similar to last season, when the third-place team in France was given direct qualification and others entered qualifying to occupy spots.

Playoff round

The remaining spots will come via playoffs. So far, only Ajax and Red Bull Salzburg are locked in for spots in that round, where getting through a two-leg affair gets you into the group stage. Other playoff qualifying rounds with teams from smaller leagues will begin in August.