Real Madrid suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat against Shakhtar Dontesk in the UEFA Champions League group stage last week. Real Madrid has won the Champions League three times in the past five seasons, however Los Blancos will need a win on Tuesday to make up for last week's defeat. Sergio Ramos missed last week's match against Shakhtar Dontesk, but Real Madrid's captain should be available for selection for Tuesday's fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach. Real Madrid vs. Monchengladbach is one of the eight highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League fixtures set to be played on Tuesday, all of which can be streamed on CBS All-Access.

Real Madrid enters Tuesday's showdown fresh off an impressive 3-1 victory over Lionel Messi and Barcelona, while Monchengladbach is unbeaten in their last five fixtures across all competitions. The latest odds from William Hill list Real Madrid as a -109 money line favorite, while Monchengladbach is going off at +265. Before you lock in your UEFA Champions League picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out what SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls in the Champions League group stage last week, correctly predicting Liverpool's (-150) victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich (-165) topping Atletico Madrid, Manchester City (-370) knocking off Porto and Atalanta (-195) cruising past Midtjylland.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tuesday's Champions League fixtures and revealed its picks for every match. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Top Champions League predictions for Tuesday, Oct. 27

The model is leaning over 3.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Atalanta and Ajax. Both Atalanta and Ajax feature extremely potent offensive attacks. In fact, Ajax scored an obscene 13 goals over the weekend, securing a 13-0 victory over VVV-Venlo. Atalanta, meanwhile, has scored three or more goals in four of their last six games across all competitions.

Atalanta's attack is led by Alejandro Gomez, who's recorded five goals and two assists in his first five Serie A games this season. Atalanta's defense has also been shaky in recent outings, conceding seven goals in their last three games. The model is expecting these two teams to easily clear the over 3.5 goals in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

How to make Champions League picks for Tuesday, Oct. 27

The model has also locked in a strong money line pick for Atalanta vs. Ajax, Marseille vs. Manchester City. Real Madrid vs. Monchengladbach and every other UEFA Champions League match. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in every UEFA Champions League match, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.