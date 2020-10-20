The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage gets underway on Tuesday with a mouthwatering matchup between PSG and Manchester United. PSG appeared in the Champions League final a season ago but ultimately fell short, losing to Bayern Munich 1-0. Manchester United, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kick-off from Parc des Princes is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest odds from William Hill list PSG as a -180 money line favorite, while Manchester United is going off at +450. The draw is listed at +340, and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Manchester United vs. PSG picks or UEFA Champions League predictions, be sure to check out what SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League over the weekend, correctly predicting the profitable draws in Chelsea vs. Southampton (+340) and Crystal Palace vs. Brighton (+220), as well as Manchester City's (-240) victory over Arsenal.

Now, the model has set its sights on PSG vs. Manchester United and revealed its picks. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Top predictions for PSG vs. Manchester United

The model is leaning under 3.5 goals in Tuesday's showdown between PSG and Manchester United. Both teams feature potent goal scorers with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. PSG has found the back of the net 15 times in their last four games, while Manchester United has scored three or more goals in four of their last five matches across all competitions. However, the model predicts both teams will play conservatively in order to secure a positive result in the first game of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Red Devils' back line has been shaky at times this season, but they've conceded one or fewer goals in three of their last five fixtures across all competitions. And while PSG is best known for their explosive offense, it's been the defense that has been in sensational form leading up to Tuesday's match. In fact, PSG's defense has allowed just one goal in their last five games, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Tuesday.

How to make Champions League picks for PSG vs. Manchester United

The model has also locked in a strong money line pick for PSG vs. Manchester United. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own Champions League picks.

So who wins Manchester United vs. PSG? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the PSG vs. Manchester United money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.