It almost feels like yesterday when the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League wrapped up and the 2020-21 group stage is already almost complete. Matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage will come to an end with a monumental showdown between Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach. PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir closed out Group H on Wednesday after Tuesday's match was postponed over an alleged racist incident involving an assistant coach and a fourth official.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a free trial of CBS All Access ahead of the big matches. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, make sure you tune into "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around show on group stage matchdays. "The Golazo Show" will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on matchdays.

If you missed action from the previous day, check out "The Champions Club," featuring Jules Breach, Julien Laurens and Ade Akinfenwa. It's the ultimate nightly highlights show for fans of the Champions League on CBS All Access.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here are all the dates you need to know:

Group Stage: Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Zenit 1, Borussia Dortmund 2

Lazio 2, Club Brugge 2

Chelsea 1, Krasnodar 1

Rennes 1, Sevilla 3

Barcelona 0, Juventus 3

Dynamo Kiev 1, Ferencvaros 0

RB Leipzig 3, Manchester United 2



Wednesday, Dec. 9

Knockout stage

Round of 16 draw: Dec. 14

Round of 16 matches: Feb. 16-17, 23-24; March 9-10, 16-17

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: March 19

Quarterfinals: April 6-7, 13-14

Semifinal: April 27-28 and May 4-5

Final: May 29

Completed matches



Matchday 1

Zenit 1, Club Brugge 2

Dynamo Kiev 0, Juventus 2

Chelsea 0, Sevilla 0

Rennes 1, Krasnodar 1

Lazio 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Barcelona 5, Ferencvaros 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Manchester United 2

RB Leipzig 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 2

Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 3

Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Manchester City 3, Porto 1

Olympiacos 1, Marseille 0

Ajax 0, Liverpool 1

Midtjylland 0, Atalanta 4

Matchday 2



Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

Atletico Madrid 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2

Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2

Porto 2, Olympiacos 0

Marseille 0, Manchester City 3

Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0

Atalanta 2, Ajax 2

Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4

Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2



Sevilla 1, Rennes 0

Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit 0

Club Brugge 1, Lazio 1

Juventus 0, Barcelona 2

Ferencvaros 2, Dynamo Kiev 2



Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0

Matchday 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atletico Madrid 1



Shakhtar 0, Borussia Monchengladbach 6

Red Bull Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Manchester City 3, Olympiacos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Zenit 1, Lazio 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1

Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2

Chelsea 3, Rennes 0

Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 3

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kiev 1

Ferencvaros 1, Juventus 4

RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Matchday 4

Chelsea 2, Rennes 1



Sevilla 2, Krasnodar 1



Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1



Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0



Barcelona 4, Dynamo Kiev 0



Juventus 2, Ferencvaros, 1



Paris St. Germain 1, RB Leipzig 0



Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 4, Shakhtar 0

Olympiacos 0, Manchester City 1

Bayern Munich 3, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Atletico Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2

Marseille 0, Porto 2

Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2

Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1

Matchday 5