2020 Belarus Cup odds, predictions for April 29: Advanced soccer model reveals top picks

The second leg of the 2020 Belarus Cup semifinals get underway Wednesday when Shakhtyor Soligorsk takes on Dinamo Brest at 11 a.m. ET and BATE Borisov battles Slavia-Mozyr at 1 p.m. ET. Dinamo Brest enters Wednesday's match full of confidence after winning the first leg 2-0 on its home field. Shakhtyor Soligorsk, meanwhile, stumbles into Wednesday's contest having won just one of its last five games across all competitions.

The latest 2020 Belarus Cup odds from William Hill list Shakhtyor Soligorsk at -105 (risk $105 to win $100), while Dinamo Brest is going off at +270. The draw is +235 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Meanwhile, oddsmakers have installed BATE Borisov as massive money line favorites against Slavia-Mozyr. Sportsbooks list BATE Borisov at -360 (risk $360 to win $100), while Slavia-Mozyr is being listed at +850 in the latest Belarus Cup odds. Before you lock in your Belarus Cup picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model made some huge calls last weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting the profitable draw (+200) between Torpedo BelAZ and Rukh Brest, as well as Dinamo Minsk's (-115) victory over Smolevichi, BATE Borisov (-180) topping Gorodeya, Slutsk (-135) beating Belshina Bobruisk and Isloch (-105) cruising past Vitebsk.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wednesday's doubleheader and revealed its picks over at SportsLine.

Top Belarus Cup predictions for April 29

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between BATE Borisov and Slavia-Mozyr. Slavia-Mozyr earned a 1-0 victory at home in the first leg, but BATE Borisov will enter Wednesday's contest confident it can secure a victory at home. That's because BATE Borisov has scored five goals in its last three games in the Belarus Cup. In addition, BATE Borisov has scored two or more goals in two of its last three games across all competitions.

Slavia-Mozyr, meanwhile, has given up five goals in its last two games. However, despite losing two straight, Slavia-Mozyr has proven to be a lethal offensive attack on the road. In fact, Slavia-Mozyr has scored two or more goals in four of its last six games on the road across all competitions, which is one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the over on Wednesday.

How to make Belarus Cup picks for April 29

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for both matches in the Belarus Cup on Wednesday. You absolutely need to see them before you lock in your own picks.

So who should you back in the 2020 Belarus Cup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value on Wednesday, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent, and find out.