2020 Belarusian Cup odds, predictions for April 8: Advanced soccer model reveals top picks

There's a doubleheader in the Belarusian Cup on Wednesday, and sportsbooks across the world are taking action. At 10:30 a.m. ET, Slavia-Mozyr plays BATE Borisov in Mozyr, Belarus. At 12:30 p.m. ET, Dinamo Brest takes on Shakhtyor in Brest.

The latest odds from William Hill list BATE Borisov as -110 money line favorites (risk $110 to win $100), while Slavia-Mozyr is going off at +250. The draw is +260 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Meanwhile, oddsmakers are expecting a competitive match when Dinamo Brest and Shakhtyor square off. Sportsbooks list Dinamo Brest at +130 (risk $100 to win $130), while Shakhtyor is being listed at +210 in the latest Belarusian Cup odds. Before you lock in your Belarusian Cup picks or predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

And the model has been red-hot over the past few days. In fact, it made some huge calls over the weekend in the Belarusian Premier League, correctly predicting Energetik-BGU's (+180) victory over Minsk and Dinamo Minsk (+120) topping Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

The model has set its sights on Wednesday's doubleheader.

Top Belarusian Cup predictions for April 8

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Dinamo Brest and Shakhtyor.

Dinamo Brest and Shakhtyor are both coming off undesirable results over the weekend in the Belarusian Premier League. Dinamo Brest suffered a 2-1 defeat against Slavia-Mozyr at home, while Shakhtyor was held to a 0-0 draw against Neman.

Both teams have also struggled to find the back of the net this season, which is the main reason the model is leaning towards the under. In fact, Dinamo Brest has scored more than one goal just once in its last six games across all competitions, while Shakhtyor has been held scoreless in two of its last three matches.

How to make Belarusian Cup picks for April 8

The model has also revealed strong money line picks for Slavia-Mozyr vs. BATE Borisov and Dinamo Brest vs. Shakhtyor.

The proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent has made predictions for the Belarusian Cup on Wednesday.