2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship: Standings, schedule, scores as USWNT routs Haiti

The Americans are off to a nice start in qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship got underway on Tuesday night and the U.S. women's national team is off to a solid start. The reigning World Cup champs defeated Haiti 4-0 to earn three points, though the scoreline was smaller than most thought it would be as the team showed signs of rust after going months without playing a match for the national team or club. Haiti had a goal wrongfully disallowed for offside and the U.S. struggled a bit without Alex Morgan, who will miss the tournament as she nears the end of her pregnancy, with a baby set to arrive in April.

Christen Press scored the winner two minutes in, while Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd all scored int he second half as the Americans out-shot Haiti 23-3. 

Here's the winning goal which was assisted by Williams with just one shoe on:

In order to qualify for the Olympics this summer in Tokyo, the U.S. will have to make the final of the competition as the two finalists qualify. Here's a look at how things stand, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinal round.

Standings and schedule 

Group AMPWDLGDPTS

Costa Rica

1

1

0

0

+5

3

USA

1

1

0

0

+4

3

Haiti

1

0

0

1

-4

0

Panama

1

0

0

1

-5

0

Tuesday, Jan. 28
Costa Rica 6, Panama 1
USA 4, Haiti 0

Friday, Jan. 31
Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. ET
Panama vs. USA, 8:30 p.m. ET on FS2

Monday, Feb. 3
Panama vs. Haiti, 6 p.m. ET
USA vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m. ET on FS2

Group BMPWDLGDPTS

Canada

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jamaica

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mexico

0

0

0

0

0

0

Saint Kitts and Nevis

0

0

0

0

0

0

Wednesday, Jan. 29
Canada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 5:30 p.m. ET
Mexico vs. Jamaica, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 1
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, 3:30 p.m. ET
Jamaica vs. Canada, 5:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 4
Canada vs. Mexico, 6:30 p.m. ET
Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 8:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 7
Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, 7 p.m. ET
Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 10 p.m. ET

Final

Sunday, Feb. 9
TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET

