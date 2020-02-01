2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship: Standings, schedule, scores as USWNT beats Panama
The Americans are off to a nice start in qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
The 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship got underway on Tuesday night with the U.S. women's national team earning a 4-0 win over Haiti, and that continued Friday with an 8-0 dismantling of Panama. The Americans are now one win away from sweeping the group stage and have already clinched a spot into the semifinals in hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The reigning World Cup champs now have put together a much better showing than in their opener. The U.S. had 38 shots with 21 on goal, with Panama only getting one shot in the game. Lindsey Horan scored a hat trick for the U.S., with Lynn Williams, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press, Jessica McDonald and Tobin Heath all scoring.
Despite Horan scoring three and stealing the show, check out what Heath did on her goal. Yep, she went no-look on her shot.
This win does not mean that winning the next game will clinch a spot in the Olympics, rather that the team must win the first game that comes after Monday's match with Costa Rica, which would be the semifinals.
Both the U.S. and Costa Rica are 2-0-0 with first place on the line in that one, and as things stand the U.S. would face Mexico in the semifinals with a spot in Toyko on the line. Just a draw on Monday would be enough for the U.S. to win the group.
You can watch USWNT matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
Standings and schedule
|Group A
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
USA
2
2
0
0
+12
6
Costa Rica
2
2
0
0
+7
6
Haiti
2
0
0
2
-6
0
Panama
2
0
0
2
-13
0
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Costa Rica 6, Panama 1
USA 4, Haiti 0
Friday, Jan. 31
USA 8, Panama 0
Costa Rica 2, Haiti 0
Monday, Feb. 3
Panama vs. Haiti, 6 p.m. ET
USA vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m. ET on FS2
|Group B
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Canada
1
1
0
0
+11
3
Mexico
1
1
0
0
+1
3
Jamaica
1
0
0
1
-1
0
Saint Kitts and Nevis
1
0
0
1
-11
0
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Canada 11, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0
Mexico 1, Jamaica 0
Saturday, Feb. 1
Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, 3:30 p.m. ET
Jamaica vs. Canada, 5:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Canada vs. Mexico, 6:30 p.m. ET
Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 8:30 p.m. ET
Semifinals
Friday, Feb. 7
Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, 7 p.m. ET
Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 10 p.m. ET
Final
Sunday, Feb. 9
TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET
