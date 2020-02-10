2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship: USWNT blasts Canada to win regional crown
The U.S. didn't concede in five games at the competition
The United States women's national team won the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship on Sunday, dominating Canada 3-0 in the final. Both the U.S. and Canada qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as a result of making the final, and with a trophy on the line on Sunday in California, it was the Red, White and Blue that was in top form.
The match was level 0-0 at the break, but Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe all scored in the final half hour as the U.S. finished the competition with a 5-0-0 record and didn't even concede one goal.
The U.S. kept Canada's legendary striker Christine Sinclair in check, and while the U.S. had less possession, Canada only managed two shots on goal against the reigning World Cup champs.
Horan stole the show in the title match with her goal to make it 2-0, producing this nifty, world-class finish with just under 20 minutes remaining:
Canada never looked like much of a threat against a dominant U.S. backline, struggling to breakthrough the back for to create any significant chances.
The U.S. now prepares for the SheBelieves Cup in March when Japan, Spain and England visit for the tournament.
The women's Olympic tournament consists of 12 teams and will take place from July 22 to Aug. 8. Other countries that have qualified so far include Japan, Brazil, New Zealand, Netherlands, Sweden and Great Britain.
Standings and schedule
|Group A
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
USA
3
3
0
0
+18
9
Costa Rica
3
2
0
1
+1
6
Haiti
3
1
0
2
0
3
Panama
3
0
0
3
-19
0
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Costa Rica 6, Panama 1
USA 4, Haiti 0
Friday, Jan. 31
USA 8, Panama 0
Costa Rica 2, Haiti 0
Monday, Feb. 3
Haiti 6, Panama 0
USA 6, Costa Rica 0
|Group B
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Canada
3
3
0
0
+22
9
Mexico
3
2
0
1
+5
6
Jamaica
3
1
0
2
-13
3
Saint Kitts and Nevis
3
0
0
3
-24
0
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Canada 11, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0
Mexico 1, Jamaica 0
Saturday, Feb. 1
Mexico 6, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0
Canada 9, Jamaica 0
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Canada 2, Mexico 0
Jamaica 7, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0
Semifinals
Friday, Feb. 7
Canada 1, Costa Rica 0
USWNT 4, Mexico 0
Final
Sunday, Feb. 9
USWNT 3, Canada 0
