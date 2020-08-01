Watch Now: FA Cup Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea ( 2:37 )

The 2020 FA Cup final will be the most unusual in the history of the world's oldest soccer competition. Despite playing in front of any empty Wembley Stadium, Chelsea and Arsenal will both be looking to collect silverware on Saturday. Arsenal is playing in its 21st FA Cup final, having won the competition 13 times, the most in history. Chelsea, meanwhile, is set to make its 14th appearance in the FA Cup final. Kickoff for Arsenal vs. Chelsea is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

The latest FA Cup odds from William Hill list Chelsea at +110 (risk $100 to win $110), while Arsenal is going off at +250. The draw is +250 (after 90 minutes plus injury time) and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League last weekend, correctly predicting the profitable draw in West Ham vs. Aston Villa (+260), as well as Liverpool's (-260) victory over Newcastle, Arsenal (-111) knocking off Watford, Manchester United (+110) topping Leicester City and Manchester City (-1500) cruising past Norwich City.

Top FA Cup final predictions for Arsenal vs. Chelsea

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's showdown between Arsenal and Chelsea. These London rivals have met in the FA Cup final three times, with Arsenal winning the previous two matchups. The Gunners have won each of their last six FA Cup finals, but they've struggled to knock off the Blues in recent years. In fact, the Gunners have won just two of their last 10 meetings against Chelsea. Despite their poor form against Chelsea, Mikel Arteta's side enters Saturday's final having recorded a clean sheet in three of their last five games in the FA Cup.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has fared well against Arsenal this season. The Blues went unbeaten against the Gunners in the Premier League this season thanks to their strong defensive play. In fact, Chelsea gave up just four combined shots on goal against Arsenal in two league games. In addition, the Blues have conceded just one goal in their last three FA Cup matches, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Saturday.

