Watch Now: FA Cup Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea ( 2:37 )

A champion will be crowned on Saturday when Arsenal battles Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final. Played without spectators in the stands, the 139th FA Cup final will be the most unusual in the history of the world's oldest soccer competition. Arsenal has reached the FA Cup final a record 21 times, winning the competition on 13 occasions, the most in history. Chelsea, meanwhile, enters Saturday's match full of confidence, having lost just one of its last 15 games in the FA Cup. Kickoff for Arsenal vs. Chelsea is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

The latest FA Cup odds from William Hill list Chelsea at +110 (risk $100 to win $110), while Arsenal is going off at +250. The draw is +250 (after 90 minutes plus injury time) and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any Arsenal vs. Chelsea picks or soccer predictions for Saturday's FA Cup final, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls in the English Premier League last weekend, correctly predicting the profitable draw in West Ham vs. Aston Villa (+260), as well as Liverpool's (-260) victory over Newcastle, Arsenal (-111) knocking off Watford, Manchester United (+110) topping Leicester City and Manchester City (-1500) cruising past Norwich City.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saturday's FA Cup final and revealed its picks for Arsenal vs. Chelsea over at SportsLine.

Top FA Cup final predictions for Arsenal vs. Chelsea

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's showdown between Arsenal and Chelsea. Arsenal pulled off a shocking upset in the FA Cup semifinal, knocking off Manchester City by a final score of 2-0. Despite maintaining just 30 percent of possession, the Gunners registered five shots on target while allowing just two shots on goal. Arsenal's defense was extremely inconsistent down the stretch in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta's side has been disciplined in the FA Cup competition. In fact, the Gunners have recorded a clean sheet in three of their last five games in this competition.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has won five of its last seven games across all competitions. The Blues are coming off an impressive 2-0 win over Wolves that secured Frank Lampard's side a spot in next season's Champions League. Chelsea's recent run of success can be directly attributed to its strong defensive play. In fact, the Blues have conceded just one goal in their last three FA Cup matches, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Saturday.

How to make FA Cup final picks for Arsenal vs. Chelsea

The model has also locked in a strong money line pick for Arsenal vs. Chelsea. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

So who wins the 2020 FA Cup final? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Arsenal vs. Chelsea money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.