The 2020 FIFA Club World Cup draw took place on Tuesday, and fans of the sport may just get an enticing final between mighty Bayern Munich and one of the top clubs in the Western Hemisphere. Bayern enter in the semifinal round and have a clear bath to the final, while CONCACAF Champions League winner Tigres are set to face whoever wins the Copa Libertadores final between Santos and Palmeiras, as long as the Mexican club can get by the opening round against Ulsan Hyundai. This is the 2020 edition because it was not completed last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a complete look at the schedule:

Note: Match 1 was set to see Al-Duhail face Auckland City on Feb. 1, but Al-Duhail automatically advanced after the New Zealand side had to forfeit due to the inability to attend the cup as a result of the coronavirus restrictions the country has in place.

Opening round

Feb. 4

Match 2: Tigres vs. Ulsan Hyundai, 9 a.m. ET

Match 3: Al-Duhail vs. Al Ahly SC, 12 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Feb. 7

Santos/Palmeiras vs. Match 2 Winner, 2 p.m. ET

Feb. 8

Match 3 Winner vs. Bayern Munich, 2 p.m. ET

Final

Feb. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. ET

The 2019 edition of the tournament was won by Liverpool, who beat Flamengo in the final.