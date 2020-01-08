2020 MLS SuperDraft: Live stream, watch online, format, draft order and more

Here's what to know about the draft

The 2020 MLS SuperDraft takes place Thursday at 12 p.m. ET with a new format. It's a fantastic opportunity for MLS clubs to fill out their roster ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off next month. This year all picks will be made via conference call and web streaming instead of a draft event as in past years. The first two rounds will be held on Thursday, while the last two rounds are on Monday (Jan. 13), and there will be 104 total selections.

The league has made a lot of changes to the draft format, and teams will have just three minutes to make their selections. Here's how to watch and the complete draft order. Check back on Thursday for the draft results from rounds one and two.

How to watch

MLS will be streaming the event online, including on YouTube and Facebook.

Draft order

     Round 1

  1. Inter Miami
  2. Nashville 
  3. Inter Miami
  4. Vancouver
  5. Orlando City
  6. New England
  7. Columbus
  8. Houston
  9. Montreal
  10. Chicago
  11. Colorado
  12. San Jose
  13. New England
  14. FC Dallas
  15. NYRB
  16. Portland
  17. FC Dallas
  18. Minnesota
  19. Toronto 
  20. Real Salt Lake
  21. Philadelphia
  22. NYCFC
  23. Atlanta
  24. LAFC
  25. Toronto
  26. Chicago

    Round 2

  27. San Jose
  28. Nashville
  29. FC Cincinnati
  30. New England
  31. Orlando City
  32. Vancouver
  33. Toronto 
  34. Houston
  35. Seattle
  36. Chicago
  37. Colorado
  38. San Jose
  39. Orlando City
  40. FC Dallas
  41. NYRB
  42. DC United
  43. New England
  44. Orlando City
  45. LA Galaxy
  46. Real Salt Lake
  47. Columbus
  48. NYCFC
  49. Columbus
  50. LAFC
  51. Toronto
  52. Seattle

    Round 3

  53. FC Cincinnati
  54. Nashville
  55. Vancouver
  56. Montreal
  57. Orlando City
  58. Sporting KC
  59. Columbus
  60. Montreal
  61. Montreal
  62. NYRB
  63. Colorado
  64. San Jose
  65. D.C. United
  66. FC Dallas
  67. NYRB
  68. Portland
  69. DC United
  70. Houston
  71. LA Galaxy
  72. Real Salt Lake
  73. Philadelphia
  74. NYCFC
  75. Atlanta 
  76. LAFC
  77. Toronto
  78. Seattle

    Round 4

  79. Inter Miami
  80. Nashville
  81. LA Galaxy
  82. Vancouver
  83. Orlando
  84. Sporting KC
  85. Columbus
  86. Houston
  87. Colorado
  88. Minnesota
  89. Colorado
  90. San Jose
  91. D.C. united
  92. FC Dallas
  93. NYRB
  94. Portland 
  95. D.C. United
  96. Minnesota
  97. LA Galaxy
  98. Real Salt Lake
  99. Philadelphia
  100. NYCFC
  101. Philadelphia
  102. LAFC
  103. Toronto
  104. Chicago 
