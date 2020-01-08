2020 MLS SuperDraft: Live stream, watch online, format, draft order and more

The 2020 MLS SuperDraft takes place Thursday at 12 p.m. ET with a new format. It's a fantastic opportunity for MLS clubs to fill out their roster ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off next month. This year all picks will be made via conference call and web streaming instead of a draft event as in past years. The first two rounds will be held on Thursday, while the last two rounds are on Monday (Jan. 13), and there will be 104 total selections.

The league has made a lot of changes to the draft format, and teams will have just three minutes to make their selections. Here's how to watch and the complete draft order. Check back on Thursday for the draft results from rounds one and two.

How to watch

MLS will be streaming the event online, including on YouTube and Facebook.

Draft order

Round 1