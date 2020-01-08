2020 MLS SuperDraft: Live stream, watch online, format, draft order and more
Here's what to know about the draft
The 2020 MLS SuperDraft takes place Thursday at 12 p.m. ET with a new format. It's a fantastic opportunity for MLS clubs to fill out their roster ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off next month. This year all picks will be made via conference call and web streaming instead of a draft event as in past years. The first two rounds will be held on Thursday, while the last two rounds are on Monday (Jan. 13), and there will be 104 total selections.
The league has made a lot of changes to the draft format, and teams will have just three minutes to make their selections. Here's how to watch and the complete draft order. Check back on Thursday for the draft results from rounds one and two.
How to watch
MLS will be streaming the event online, including on YouTube and Facebook.
Draft order
Round 1
- Inter Miami
- Nashville
- Inter Miami
- Vancouver
- Orlando City
- New England
- Columbus
- Houston
- Montreal
- Chicago
- Colorado
- San Jose
- New England
- FC Dallas
- NYRB
- Portland
- FC Dallas
- Minnesota
- Toronto
- Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia
- NYCFC
- Atlanta
- LAFC
- Toronto
- Chicago
Round 2
- San Jose
- Nashville
- FC Cincinnati
- New England
- Orlando City
- Vancouver
- Toronto
- Houston
- Seattle
- Chicago
- Colorado
- San Jose
- Orlando City
- FC Dallas
- NYRB
- DC United
- New England
- Orlando City
- LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake
- Columbus
- NYCFC
- Columbus
- LAFC
- Toronto
- Seattle
Round 3
- FC Cincinnati
- Nashville
- Vancouver
- Montreal
- Orlando City
- Sporting KC
- Columbus
- Montreal
- Montreal
- NYRB
- Colorado
- San Jose
- D.C. United
- FC Dallas
- NYRB
- Portland
- DC United
- Houston
- LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia
- NYCFC
- Atlanta
- LAFC
- Toronto
- Seattle
Round 4
- Inter Miami
- Nashville
- LA Galaxy
- Vancouver
- Orlando
- Sporting KC
- Columbus
- Houston
- Colorado
- Minnesota
- Colorado
- San Jose
- D.C. united
- FC Dallas
- NYRB
- Portland
- D.C. United
- Minnesota
- LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia
- NYCFC
- Philadelphia
- LAFC
- Toronto
- Chicago
-
-
-
-
-
-
