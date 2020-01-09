2020 MLS SuperDraft results: Full list of selections as Inter Miami takes Robbie Robinson with top pick

The 2020 MLS SuperDraft is halfway over. On Thursday, the league's new format made its debut as two rounds were completed. Inter Miami made Clemson striker Robbie Robinson its first ever draft pick while Virginia had back-to-back players selected early in the first round.

When Robinson was selected, he had a very special surprise, chatting with Inter Miami president David Beckham on a video call.

Nashville SC created another memorable moment, bringing fans to the house of the team's first-round selection, Indiana defender Jack Maher.

Nashville knows how to party. 🎉



And @NashvilleSC brought the party with them to surprise number two overall pick, Jack Maher at his house! 👏 // #SuperDraft by @adidassoccer pic.twitter.com/k0D6oODDi8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 9, 2020

The draft is fantastic opportunity for MLS clubs to fill out their roster ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off next month. This year all picks are made via conference call and web streaming instead of an in-person draft event as in past years. The last two rounds are on Monday (Jan. 13), and there will be 104 total selections.

The league has made a lot of changes to the draft format, and teams will have just three minutes to make selections. Here's how to watch and the complete draft order.

Here are all of the selections from the first two rounds.

How to watch

MLS will be streaming the event online, including on YouTube and Facebook.

Draft order

Round 1