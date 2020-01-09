2020 MLS SuperDraft results: Full list of selections as Inter Miami takes Robbie Robinson with top pick
Here's what to know about the draft
The 2020 MLS SuperDraft is halfway over. On Thursday, the league's new format made its debut as two rounds were completed. Inter Miami made Clemson striker Robbie Robinson its first ever draft pick while Virginia had back-to-back players selected early in the first round.
When Robinson was selected, he had a very special surprise, chatting with Inter Miami president David Beckham on a video call.
Nashville SC created another memorable moment, bringing fans to the house of the team's first-round selection, Indiana defender Jack Maher.
The draft is fantastic opportunity for MLS clubs to fill out their roster ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off next month. This year all picks are made via conference call and web streaming instead of an in-person draft event as in past years. The last two rounds are on Monday (Jan. 13), and there will be 104 total selections.
The league has made a lot of changes to the draft format, and teams will have just three minutes to make selections. Here's how to watch and the complete draft order.
Here are all of the selections from the first two rounds.
How to watch
MLS will be streaming the event online, including on YouTube and Facebook.
Draft order
Round 1
- Inter Miami - FWD Robbie Robinson, Clemson
- Nashville - DEF Jack Maher, Indiana
- Inter Miami - DEF Dylan Nealis, Georgetown
- Vancouver - MID Ryan Raposo, Syracuse
- Orlando City - FWD Daryl Dike, Virginia
- New England - DEF Henry Kessler, Virginia
- Columbus - FWD Miguel Berry, San Diego
- Houston - FWD Garrett McLaughlin, SMU
- Montreal - DEF Jeremy Kelly, UNC
- NYRB via Chicago - DEF Patrick Seagrist, Marquette
- Nashville via Colorado - DEF Alistair Johnston, Wake Forest
- San Jose - DEF Tanner Beason, Stanford
- Nasville via New England - GK Elliot Panicco, Charlotte
- FC Dallas - DEF Nkosi Burgess, Seattle
- NYRB - MID Cherif Dieye, Louisville
- Portland - MID Aaron Molley, Penn State
- FC Dallas - FWD Cal Jennings, UCF
- Minnesota - DEF Noah Billngsley, UC Santa Barbara
- Toronto - DEF Nyal Higgins, Syracuse
- Real Salt Lake - MID Dayonn Harris, UConn
- D.C. United via Philadelphia - GK Simon Lefebvre, Temple
- NYCFC - MID Jesus Perez, Chicago
- Atlanta - DEF Patrick Nielsen, Michigan State
- LAFC - GK Paulo Pita, Marshall
- Toronto - MID Achara, Georgetown
- Chicago - DEF Jonathan Jimenez, Pacific
Round 2
- San Jose - FWD Jack Skahan, UNC
- Nashville - MID Tanner Dieterich, Clemson
- FC Cincinnati - FWD Rey Ortiz, Portland
- New England - DEF Simon Lekressner, Cal
- Orlando City - MID Joey DeZart, Wake Forest
- Vancouver - GK Daniel Gagliardi, FIU
- Toronto - DEF Malick Mbaye, Clemson
- Houston - MID Luka Prpa, Marquette
- Seattle - DEF Danny Reynolds, UNC Wilmington
- NYRB via Chicago - Wallis Lapsley, UC Davis
- Colorado - DEF Robin Afamefuna, Virginia
- San Jose - DEF Jon Bell, UMBC
- Orlando City - DEF Jonathan Dean, UCF
- FC Dallas - MID Manuel Ferriol, JMU
- NYRB - FWD Deri Corfe, Wright State
- DC United - FWD Josh Fawole, Loyola
- New England - GK Keegan Meyer, High Point
- Orlando City - GK Austin Aviza, Providence
- LA Galaxy - DEF Tom Smart, Akron
- Real Salt Lake - DEF Michael Wetengu, Michigan State
- Columbus - GK Remi Prieur, Saint Mary's
- NYCFC - DEF Felicien Dumas, Notre Dame
- Columbus - MID Danny Griffin, Providence
- LAFC - MID Jack Hallahan, Michigan
- Toronto - DEF Simon Waever, Indiana
- Seattle - MID Timo Mehlich, UNLV
Round 3
- FC Cincinnati
- Nashville
- Vancouver
- Montreal
- Orlando City
- Sporting KC
- Columbus
- Montreal
- Montreal
- NYRB
- Colorado
- San Jose
- D.C. United
- FC Dallas
- NYRB
- Portland
- DC United
- Houston
- LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia
- NYCFC
- Atlanta
- LAFC
- Toronto
- Seattle
Round 4
- Inter Miami
- Nashville
- LA Galaxy
- Vancouver
- Orlando
- Sporting KC
- Columbus
- Houston
- Colorado
- Minnesota
- Colorado
- San Jose
- D.C. united
- FC Dallas
- NYRB
- Portland
- D.C. United
- Minnesota
- LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia
- NYCFC
- Philadelphia
- LAFC
- Toronto
- Chicago
-
Atleti upsets Barca in Super Cup
The Spanish Super Cup features a new format and two additional teams, with games played in...
-
Bernardo Silva scores stunner vs. United
City dominated the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal with Silva producing a stunner
-
Man City vs. Man United preview
The first leg of the League Cup semifinals featuring the Manchester Derby comes our way on...
-
Liverpool switches to Nike next season
The English giant is moving on from New Balance at the start of next season
-
FA Cup scores: United, Wolves draw
Newcastle couldn't beat third-division Rochdale on Saturday
-
FA Cup fourth round draw
Tottenha will play Southampton if it advances from the replay
-
Arsenal takes care of Man United
MIkel Arteta picked up his first managerial win on New Year's Day
-
Chelsea stuns Arsenal with comeback
It wasn't the home debut Mikel Arteta wanted