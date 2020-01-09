2020 MLS SuperDraft results: Full list of selections as Inter Miami takes Robbie Robinson with top pick

Here's what to know about the draft

The 2020 MLS SuperDraft is halfway over. On Thursday, the league's new format made its debut as two rounds were completed. Inter Miami made Clemson striker Robbie Robinson its first ever draft pick while Virginia had back-to-back players selected early in the first round.

When Robinson was selected, he had a very special surprise, chatting with Inter Miami president David Beckham on a video call

Nashville SC created another memorable moment, bringing fans to the house of the team's first-round selection, Indiana defender Jack Maher.

The draft is fantastic opportunity for MLS clubs to fill out their roster ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off next month. This year all picks are made via conference call and web streaming instead of an in-person draft event as in past years. The last two rounds are on Monday (Jan. 13), and there will be 104 total selections.

The league has made a lot of changes to the draft format, and teams will have just three minutes to make selections. Here's how to watch and the complete draft order. 

Here are all of the selections from the first two rounds.

How to watch

MLS will be streaming the event online, including on YouTube and Facebook.

Draft order

     Round 1

  1. Inter Miami - FWD Robbie Robinson, Clemson
  2. Nashville  - DEF Jack Maher, Indiana
  3. Inter Miami - DEF Dylan Nealis, Georgetown
  4. Vancouver - MID Ryan Raposo, Syracuse
  5. Orlando City - FWD Daryl Dike, Virginia
  6. New England - DEF Henry Kessler, Virginia
  7. Columbus - FWD Miguel Berry, San Diego
  8. Houston - FWD Garrett McLaughlin, SMU
  9. Montreal - DEF Jeremy Kelly, UNC
  10. NYRB via Chicago - DEF Patrick Seagrist, Marquette 
  11. Nashville via Colorado - DEF Alistair Johnston, Wake Forest
  12. San Jose - DEF Tanner Beason, Stanford
  13. Nasville via New England - GK Elliot Panicco, Charlotte 
  14. FC Dallas - DEF Nkosi Burgess, Seattle
  15. NYRB - MID Cherif Dieye, Louisville
  16. Portland - MID Aaron Molley, Penn State
  17. FC Dallas - FWD Cal Jennings, UCF
  18. Minnesota - DEF Noah Billngsley, UC Santa Barbara
  19. Toronto - DEF Nyal Higgins, Syracuse
  20. Real Salt Lake - MID Dayonn Harris, UConn
  21. D.C. United via Philadelphia - GK Simon Lefebvre, Temple
  22. NYCFC - MID Jesus Perez, Chicago
  23. Atlanta - DEF Patrick Nielsen, Michigan State
  24. LAFC - GK Paulo Pita, Marshall
  25. Toronto - MID Achara, Georgetown
  26. Chicago - DEF Jonathan Jimenez, Pacific

    Round 2

  27. San Jose - FWD Jack Skahan, UNC
  28. Nashville - MID Tanner Dieterich, Clemson
  29. FC Cincinnati - FWD Rey Ortiz, Portland
  30. New England - DEF Simon Lekressner, Cal
  31. Orlando City - MID Joey DeZart, Wake Forest
  32. Vancouver - GK Daniel Gagliardi, FIU
  33. Toronto  - DEF Malick Mbaye, Clemson
  34. Houston - MID Luka Prpa, Marquette
  35. Seattle - DEF Danny Reynolds, UNC Wilmington
  36. NYRB via Chicago - Wallis Lapsley, UC Davis
  37. Colorado - DEF Robin Afamefuna, Virginia
  38. San Jose - DEF Jon Bell, UMBC
  39. Orlando City - DEF Jonathan Dean, UCF
  40. FC Dallas - MID Manuel Ferriol, JMU
  41. NYRB - FWD Deri Corfe, Wright State
  42. DC United - FWD Josh Fawole, Loyola
  43. New England - GK Keegan Meyer, High Point
  44. Orlando City - GK Austin Aviza, Providence
  45. LA Galaxy - DEF Tom Smart, Akron
  46. Real Salt Lake - DEF Michael Wetengu, Michigan State
  47. Columbus - GK Remi Prieur, Saint Mary's 
  48. NYCFC - DEF Felicien Dumas, Notre Dame
  49. Columbus - MID Danny Griffin, Providence
  50. LAFC - MID Jack Hallahan, Michigan
  51. Toronto - DEF Simon Waever, Indiana
  52. Seattle - MID Timo Mehlich, UNLV

    Round 3

  53. FC Cincinnati
  54. Nashville
  55. Vancouver
  56. Montreal
  57. Orlando City
  58. Sporting KC
  59. Columbus
  60. Montreal
  61. Montreal
  62. NYRB
  63. Colorado
  64. San Jose
  65. D.C. United
  66. FC Dallas
  67. NYRB
  68. Portland
  69. DC United
  70. Houston
  71. LA Galaxy
  72. Real Salt Lake
  73. Philadelphia
  74. NYCFC
  75. Atlanta 
  76. LAFC
  77. Toronto
  78. Seattle

    Round 4

  79. Inter Miami
  80. Nashville
  81. LA Galaxy
  82. Vancouver
  83. Orlando
  84. Sporting KC
  85. Columbus
  86. Houston
  87. Colorado
  88. Minnesota
  89. Colorado
  90. San Jose
  91. D.C. united
  92. FC Dallas
  93. NYRB
  94. Portland 
  95. D.C. United
  96. Minnesota
  97. LA Galaxy
  98. Real Salt Lake
  99. Philadelphia
  100. NYCFC
  101. Philadelphia
  102. LAFC
  103. Toronto
  104. Chicago 
