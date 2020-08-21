Watch Now: Latest On Kai Havertz To Chelsea ( 2:06 )

A champion will be crowned on Sunday when Paris Saint-Germain battles Bayern Munich in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final. PSG are making their first ever appearance in the Champions League final, while Bayern Munich are looking to clinch their sixth European Cup title. The winner of Sunday's final will clinch the treble of a UEFA Champions League, domestic league and domestic cup. These two teams have met eight times in European competition, with PSG winning five of the previous eight encounters.

The model is leaning under 3.5 goals in Sunday's showdown between PSG and Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich enters Sunday's final having won all 10 of its fixtures in this competition. They've been able to have success thanks in large part to their explosive offensive attack. In fact, Bayern have scored 42 goals in this year's Champions League, which is the second most goals in a single season in the Champions League era. Bayern's offense is led by the dynamic duo of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, who've combined to score 24 goals in the Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, PSG enters Sunday's tilt having lost just one of their last 32 games in all competitions, scoring 99 goals during that stretch. They've also scored in 34 straight Champions League fixtures.

However, it's PSG's defense that has helped them secure their first ever appearance in the Champions League final this season. PSG's defense has given up just five goals in the Champions League this season, the fewest of any team. They've kept a clean sheet in seven of their 10 Champions League fixtures this season, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the under on Sunday.

