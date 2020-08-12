Watch Now: Champions League Preview: Atalanta vs PSG ( 2:03 )

The 2020 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals kick-off on Wednesday with an intriguing matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta. PSG knocked off Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, while Atalanta cruised past Valencia to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in its history. Atalanta finished third in Serie A this season and set club records for points (78) and wins (23). PSG, meanwhile, sealed their third straight Ligue 1 title this season.

The model is leaning over 3.5 goals in Wednesday's showdown between PSG and Atalanta. Atalanta features one of the most potent scoring attacks in all of Europe, finishing the Serie A season with 98 goals scored in 38 games, which was the highest total since A.C. Milan scored 118 goals in the 1949-50 season. Atalanta enters Wednesday's quarterfinal having scored 11 goals in its last three fixtures in the Champions League. Atalanta's attack is led by Josip Ilicic, who became the first player to score four goals in a Champions League away knockout match against Valencia in the round of 16.

PSG, meanwhile, will have to rely on forwards Mauro Icardi and Neymar to advance further in the Champions League with Kylian Mbappé (ankle) questionable for Wednesday's quarterfinal. Icardi has 20 goals and four assists in all competitions this season, while Neymar has 19 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. PSG has also scored two or more goals in three of their last four Champions League fixtures, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the over on Wednesday.

