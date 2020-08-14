Watch Now: PSG Offense Running Through Neymar ( 0:42 )

The 2020 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals continue on Friday with two European juggernauts going head-to-head in a highly-anticipated match. Both Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are five-time champions of the continent and the sides will meet for the ninth time in the Champions League and the 11th time overall at 3 p.m. ET. Bayern Munich are -104 (bet $104 to win $100) favorites in the Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona odds, while draw is listed at +300 and FC Barcelona is at +245 with a total of 2.5 goals in Friday's Champions League odds, according to William Hill.

After throttling Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16, Bayern Munich are riding an eight-game Champions League winning streak into Friday's matchup and has clearly earned their way into the final eight. Meanwhile, after finishing second to Real Madrid in the La Liga table, FC Barcelona got a needed 3-1 result over Napoli on Saturday to win 4-2 on aggregate and are now making their record-breaking 14th consecutive Champions League quarterfinals appearance. Before making any Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona picks or Champions League predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model also made some huge calls last week in the Champions League round of 16, correctly predicting Juventus' (-185) victory over Lyon, Barcelona (-165) knocking off Napoli and Bayern Munich (-270) cruising past Chelsea.

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Friday's quarterfinal matchup between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona. During La Liga play, FC Barcelona's downfall all season was their defensive play. They conceded 38 goals, which was worse than each of the three other Spanish teams who finished in a Champions League spot. At the same time, their 86 goals scored were 16 more than second best Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is coming off a two-leg matchup with Chelsea where they found the back of the net seven times and Robert Lewandowski was responsible for three of those scores. Lewandowski has scored 53 goals in all competitions this season and with 13 goals in seven Champions League games (1.90 goals per 90 minutes played). He's a serious threat to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 goals in a single Champions League campaign.

With superstars like Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Serge Gnabry and Luis Suarez leading two of the freest scoring sides in Europe, you should see a lot of scoring chances created on Friday. And it's easy to imagine seeing flurries of goals as these two massive clubs look to punch their tickets to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

