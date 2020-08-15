Watch Now: Tyler Adams Joins CBS Sports HQ ( 10:36 )

The 2020 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals conclude on Saturday with a mouthwatering matchup between Manchester City and Lyon. Manchester City knocked off Real Madrid in the round of 16, while Lyon snuck past Juventus to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2009-10. Manchester City enters Saturday's match having won six of their last seven games across all competitions. Lyon, meanwhile, limps into Saturday's quarterfinal having lost each of their last two games in all competitions.

Kick-off for Manchester City vs. Lyon is at 3 p.m. ET. The latest Champions League odds from William Hill list Manchester City as a massive -490 money-line favorite (risk $490 to win $100), while Lyon is going off at +1200. The draw is +600 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in.

The model also made some huge calls last week in the Champions League round of 16, correctly predicting Juventus' (-185) victory over Lyon, Barcelona (-165) knocking off Napoli and Bayern Munich (-270) cruising past Chelsea.

The model is leaning over 3.5 goals in Saturday's showdown between Manchester City and Lyon. Manchester City features one of the most potent scoring attacks in all of Europe, finishing the English Premier League season with 102 goals scored in 38 games. The Cityzens have scored 95 or more goals in the Premier League in each of the last three seasons.

Pep Guardiola's side enters Saturday's quarterfinal having scored 23 goals in their last seven games across all competitions. Manchester City's attack is spearheaded by Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, who combined for 33 goals and 21 assists in the Premier League this season.

Lyon, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four Champions League fixtures against English sides, which includes a win and a draw against Manchester City in last season's group stage. Forward Memphis Depay has been sensational for Lyon in the Champions League this season, scoring six goals in his last six games in this competition. In addition, Lyon enters Saturday's match having conceded six goals in their last four Champions League fixtures, one of the main reasons the model is leaning towards the over on Saturday.

