2020 UEFA Euro qualifying schedule, group standings: England, Spain and Italy on fire

We are under a year away from the start of 2020 UEFA European Championship, which will be unlike any other edition of the competition we've seen. There are still 24 participants but this time around there will be no host country for the Euros. Instead, 12 different cities in 12 different countries from all over the continent will host matches. From Ireland all the way east to Russia, the Euros begin on June 12, 2020 and end on July 12, 2020, with the final at London's Wembley Stadium.

The top two teams in each group below will qualify directly to the competition, while the four remaining spots will come from the UEFA Nations League playoffs. Below you'll find the standings, scores and schedule from Euro 2020 qualifying, plus how to stream or watch the matches on TV.

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Univision will carry the games in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the games in English throughout the competition.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS England 3 3 0 0 +14 9 Kosovo 4 2 2 0 +2 8 Czech Republic 4 2 0 2 -2 6 Montenegro 4 0 2 2 -7 2 Bulgaria 5 0 2 2 -6 2

March 22

Bulgaria 1, Montenegro 1

England 5, Czech Republic 0

March 25

Kosovo 1, Bulgaria 1

England 5, Montenegro 1

June 7

Czech Republic 2, Bulgaria 1

Montenegro 1, Kosovo 1

June 10

Kosovo 3, Bulgaria 2

Czech Republic 3, Montenegro 0

Sept. 7

Kosovo 2, Czech Republic 1

England 4, Bulgaria 0

Sept. 10

England vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 11

Czech Republic vs. England, 2:45 p.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 14

Bulgaria vs. England, 2:45 p.m. ET

Kosovo vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 14

Czech Republic vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m. ET

England vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 17

Bulgaria vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m. ET

Kosovo vs. England, 12 p.m. ET

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Ukraine 5 4 1 0 +10 13 Portugal 3 1 2 0 +2 5 Luxembourg 4 1 1 2 -1 4 Serbia 4 1 1 2 -4 4 Lithuania 4 0 1 3 -7 1

March 22

Luxembourg 2, Lithuania 1

Portugal 0, Ukraine 0

March 25

Ukraine 2, Luxembourg 1

Portugal 1, Serbia 1

June 7

Lithuania 1, Luxembourg 1

Ukraine 5, Serbia 0

June 10

Serbia 4. Lithuania 1

Ukraine 1, Luxembourg 0

Sept. 7

Ukraine 3, Lithuania 0

Portugal 4, Serbia 2

Sept. 10

Lithuania vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m. ET

Luxembourg vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 11

Portugal vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m. ET

Ukraine vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 14

Lithuania vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Ukraine vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 14

Portugal vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 17

Luxembourg vs. Portugal, 9 a.m. ET

Serbia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. ET

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Germany 5 4 0 1 +11 12 Northern Ireland 5 4 0 1 +3 12 Netherlands 4 3 0 1 +9 9 Belarus 4 1 0 4 -7 3 Estonia 5 0 0 5 -16 0

March 21

Netherlands 4, Belarus 0

Northern Ireland 2, Estonia 0

March 24

Germany 3, Netherlands 2

Northern Ireland 2, Belarus 1

June 8

Northern Ireland 2, Estonia 1

Germany 2, Belarus 0

June 11

Northern Ireland 1, Belarus 0

Germany 8, Estonia 0

Sept. 6

Belarus 2, Estonio 1

Netherlands 4, Germany 2

Sept. 9

Netherlands 4, Estonia 0

Germany 2, Northern Ireland 0

Oct. 10

Belarus vs. Estonia, 12 p.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 13

Belarus vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. ET

Estonia vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 16

Germany vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m. ET

Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 19

Germany vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Republic of Ireland 5 3 2 0 +4 11 Denmark 5 2 3 0 +10 9 Switzerland 4 2 2 0 +6 8 Georgia 5 1 1 3 -4 4 Gibraltar 5 0 0 5 -16 0

March 23

Switzerland 2, Georgia 0

Republic of Ireland 1, Gibraltar 0

March 26

Republic of Ireland 1, Georgia 0

Switzerland 3, Denmark 3

June 7

Georgia 3, Gibraltar 0

Denmark 1, Republic of Ireland 1

June 10

Denmark 5, Georgia 1

Republic of Ireland 2, Gibraltar 0

Sept. 5

Denmark 6, Gibraltar 0

Republic of Ireland 1, Switzerland 1

Sept. 8

Denmark 0, Georgia 0

Switzerland 4, Gibraltar 0

Oct. 12

Georgia vs. Republic of Ireland, 9 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m. ET

Oct. 15

Gibraltar vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Republic of Ireland, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 15

Denmark vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 18

Gibraltar vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m. ET

Republic or Ireland vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m. ET

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Croatia 5 3 1 1 +5 10 Slovakia 5 3 0 2 +2 9 Hungary 5 3 0 2 +1 9 Wales 4 2 0 2 0 6 Azerbaijan 5 0 1 4 -8 1

March 21

Croatia 2, Azerbaijan 1

Slovakia 2, Hungary 0

March 24

Wales 1, Slovakia 0

Hungary 2, Croatia 1

June 8

Croatia 2, Wales 1

Hungary 3, Azerbaijan 1

June 11

Slovakia 5, Azerbaijan 1

Hungary 1, Wales 0

Sept. 6

Croatia 4, Slovakia 0

Wales 2, Azerbaijan 1

Sept. 9

Azerbaijan 1, Croatia 1

Slovakia 2, Hungary 1

Oct. 10

Croatia vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m. ET

Slovakia vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 13

Hungary vs. Azerbaijan, 12 p.m. ET

Wales vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 16

Azerbaijan vs. Wales, 12 p.m. ET

Croatia vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 19

Slovakia vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m. ET

Wales vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m. ET

Group F GP W D L GD PTS Spain 6 6 0 0 +14 18 Sweden 6 3 2 1 +5 11 Romania 6 3 1 2 +6 10 Norway 6 2 3 1 +3 9 Malta 6 1 0 5 -11 3 Faroe Islands 6 0 0 6 -17 0

March 23

Malta 2, Faroe Islands 1

Sweden 2, Romania 1

Spain 2, Norway 1

March 26

Spain 2, Malta 0

Norway 3, Sweden 3

Romania 4, Faroe Islands 1

June 7

Spain 4, Faroe Islands 1

Norway 3, Romania 3

Sweden 3, Malta 0

June 10

Norway 2, Faroe Islands 0

Romania 4, Malta 0

Spain 3, Sweden 0

Sept. 5

Sweden 4, Faroe Islands 0

Norway 2, Malta 0

Spain 2, Romania 1

Sept. 8

Romania 1, Malta 0

Spain 4, Faroe Islands 0

Sweden 1, Norway 1

Oct. 12

Faroe Islands vs. Romania, 12 p.m. ET

Malta vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m. ET

Norway vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 15

Faroe Islands vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m. ET

Romania vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 15

Norway vs. Faroe Islands, 2:45 p.m. ET

Romania vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m. ET

Spain vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 18

Malta vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m. ET

Spain vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Faroe Islands, 2:45 p.m. ET

Group G GP W D L GD PTS Poland 6 4 1 1 +6 13 Slovenia 6 3 2 1 +7 11 Austria 6 3 1 2 +7 10 North Macedonia 6 2 2 2 0 8 Israel 6 2 2 2 0 8 Latvia 6 0 0 6 -20 0

March 21

Poland 1, Austria 0

North Macedonia 3, Latvia 1

Israel 1, Slovenia 1

March 24

Israel 4, Austria 2

Poland 2, Latvia 0

Slovenia 1, North Macedonia 1

June 7

Austria 1, Slovenia 0

Poland 1, North Macedonia 0

Israel 3, Latvia 0

June 10

Austria 4, North Macedonia 1

Slovenia 5, Latvia 0

Poland 4, Israel 0

Sept. 5

Israel 1, North Macedonia 1

Sept. 6

Austria 6, Latvia 0

Slovenia 2, Poland 0

Sept. 9

North Macedonia 2, Latvia 0

Poland 0, Austria 0

Slovenia 3, Israel 2

Oct. 10

Austria vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m. ET

North Macedonia vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 13

Poland vs. North Macedonia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 15

Israel vs. Latvia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 16

Slovenia vs. Latvia, 12 p.m. ET

Austria vs. North Macedonia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Israel vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 19

North Macedonia vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Group H GP W D L GD PTS France 5 4 0 1 +12 12 Turkey 5 4 0 1 +8 12 Iceland 5 4 0 1 3 12 Albania 5 2 0 3 -1 6 Moldova 5 1 0 4 -11 3 Andorra 5 0 0 5 -11 0

March 22

Turkey 2, Albania 0

Iceland 2, Andorra 0

France 4, Moldova 1

March 25

Turkey 4, Moldova 0

Albania 3, Andorra 0

France 4, Iceland 0

June 8

Iceland 1, Albania 0

Moldova 1, Andorra 0

Turkey 2, France 0

June 11

Albania 2, Moldova 0

France 4, Andorra 0

Iceland 2, Turkey 1

Sept. 7

Iceland 3, Moldova 0

France 4, Albania 1

Turkey 1, Andorra 0

Sept. 10

Albania vs. Iceland, 2:45 p.m. ET

France vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m. ET

Moldova vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 11

Andorra vs. Moldovia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Iceland vs. France, 2:45 p.m. ET

Turkey vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 14

France vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m. ET

Iceland vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m. ET

Moldova vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 14

Turkey vs. Iceland, 12 p.m. ET

Albania s. Andorra, 2:45 p.m. ET

France vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 17

Albania vs. France, 2:45 p.m. ET

Andorra vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m. ET

Moldova vs. Iceland, 2:45 p.m. ET

Group I GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 6 6 0 0 +18 18 Russia 6 5 0 1 +14 15 Kazakhstan 6 2 1 3 -1 7 Cyprus 6 2 1 3 +5 7 Scotland 6 2 0 4 -8 6 San Marino 6 0 0 6 -28 0

March 21

Kazakhstan 3, Scotland 0

Cyprus 5, San Marino 0

Belgium 3, Russia 1

March 24

Russia 4, Kazakhstan 0

Scotland 2, San Marino 0

Belgium 2, Cyprus 0

June 8

Russia 9, San Marino 0

Belgium 3, Kazakhstan 0

Scotland 2, Cyprus 1

June 11

Kazakhstan 4, San Marino 0

Belgium 3, Scotland 0

Russia 1, Cyprus 0

Sept. 6

Cyprus 1, Kazakhstan 1

Belgium 4, San Marino 0

Russia 2, Scotland 1

Sept. 9

Russia 1, Kazakhstan 0

Cyprus 4, San Marino 0

Belgium 4, Scotland 0

Oct. 10

Kazakhstan vs. Cyprus, 10 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. San Marino, 2:45 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Scotland, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 13

Kazakhstan vs. Belgium, 9 a.m. ET

Cyprus vs. Russia, 12 p.m. ET

Scotland vs. San Marino, 12 p.m. ET

Nov. 16

Cyprus vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. ET

San Marino vs. Kazakhstan, 12 p.m. ET

Nov. 19

Belgium vs. Cyprus, 2:45 p.m. ET

San Marino vs. Russia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Scotland vs.Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m. ET

Group J GP W D L GD PTS Italy 6 6 0 0 +15 18 Finland 6 4 0 2 +4 12 Armenia 6 3 0 3 +1 9 Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 2 1 3 1 17 Greece 6 1 2 3 -3 5 Liechtenstein 6 0 1 5 -18 1

March 23

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Armenia 1

Italy 2, Finland 0

Greece 2, Liechtenstein 0

March 26

Finland 2, Armenia 0

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Greece 2

Italy 6, Liechtenstein 0

June 8

Armenia 3, Liechtenstein 0

Finland 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

Italy 3, Greece 0

June 11

Armenia 3, Greece 2

Italy 2, Bosnia and Herzegona 1

Finland 2, Liechtenstein 0

Sept. 5

Italy 3, Armenia 1

Bosnia and Herzegovina 5, Liechtenstein 0

Finland 1, Greece 0

Sept. 8

Armenia 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2

Italy 2, Finland 1

Greece 1, Liechtenstein 1

Oct. 12

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Finland, 12 p.m. ET

Italy vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m. ET

Liechtenstein vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 15

Finland vs. Armenia, 12 p.m. ET

Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m. ET

Liechtenstein vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 15

Armenia vs. Greece, 12 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Liechtenstein, 12 p.m. ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. ET

Nov. 18

Greece vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m. ET

Italy vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m. ET

Liechtenstein vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m. ET