Inter Milan and Sevilla are two of the most successful clubs in the history of the UEFA Europa League. On Friday, the sides will square off in the 2020 Europa League final. Sevilla have won the Europa League a record five times while Inter Milan's three titles tie them with Juventus, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid for the second-most in history. Inter Milan has already secured a Champions League spot by way of a second-place finish in Serie A and Sevilla earned one as well with a fourth-place finish in La Liga, but both sides still won't want to miss an opportunity to hoist a continental trophy on Friday.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany and you can stream it live on CBS All Access. Inter Milan are +115 (bet $100 to win $115) favorites while Sevilla are at +240 and draw is listed at +230 with the total at 2.5 in the Inter Milan vs. Sevilla odds from William Hill. Before making any Inter Milan vs. Sevilla picks or Europa League predictions, see what SportsLine's proprietary soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, the algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model has made some huge calls in the Champions League knockout stage, correctly predicting Juventus' (-185) victory over Lyon, Barcelona (-165) knocking off Napoli and Bayern Munich (-270) cruising past Chelsea. The model was also all over Bayern's (-104) historic win over Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

Top predictions for Inter Milan vs. Sevilla

For Friday's Europa League final, the model is leaning under 2.5 goals for Sevilla vs. Inter Milan. After being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, Inter Milan has gone on to win all five of its UEFA Europa League matches since joining the competition and their back line has a big reason why.

Inter has allowed just two goals in those five matches and they're coming off a 5-0 destruction of Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday. Inter also had the best defensive side in Serie A for 2019-20, allowing just 36 goals in 38 games. That was six fewer than second-best Lazio.

Meanwhile, Sevilla were also stingy defensively during their La Liga season, ranking third in the league in goals allowed (34). However, they've been defending even more brilliantly during the knockout stages of the Europa League, as they've also given up just two goals in their last five Europa League matches. Sevilla have also only managed six goals of their own during those five matches and the lack of fizzle in their attack will likely contribute to an under hitting here.

