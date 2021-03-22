Bayern Munich was a dominant force in the mid-1970s, winning three straight European Cups from 1974-76. The German club went 25 years before capturing another title and has reigned supreme in the Champions League twice over the last eight seasons. Bayern Munich has its sights set on becoming just the second repeat champion since 1990 and takes another step toward that goal when it faces PSG in the 2021 Champions League quarterfinals, which begin on April 6. Bayern will battle PSG, which suffered a 1-0 loss against the Bundesliga squad in last year's title game, the following day in Munich.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool and Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund are the first-leg games that open the quarterfinals, while the other contest on April 7 is Porto vs. Chelsea. All four matches are set to start at 3 p.m. ET. The 2021 Champions League will conclude on May 29, when a champion is determined in the title game at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Before locking in your picks to win the 2021 Champions League, make sure you see what SportsLine's European soccer guru Martin Green has to say.

Top 2021 Champions League predictions

One team Green is backing to advance in the 2021 Champions League: Manchester City knocks off Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals.

Manchester City is on the verge of capturing the English Premier League title for the third time in four seasons as it owns a double-digit lead in points over Manchester United with fewer than 10 games remaining. The Cityzens had their 21-game winning and 28-game unbeaten streaks halted with their 2-0 setback against the Red Devils on March 7 but rebounded with a 5-2 triumph over Southampton and have not allowed a goal in three ensuing victories. Pep Guardiola's side has been just as stingy in the Champions League, giving up a total of one goal in its eight matches while entering the quarterfinals with seven consecutive clean sheets posted.

"Its defense has been rock solid this campaign," Green told SportsLine. "Dortmund will be dangerous, but Manchester City's superior quality should shine through."

2021 Champions League odds (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Manchester City +200

Bayern Munich +350

Chelsea +500

Liverpool +600

PSG +800

Real Madrid +1000

Dortmund +2800

Porto +4000