Manchester City is on the verge of capturing the Premier League title for the third time in four seasons. The club has yet to claim the crown in the UEFA Champions League, however, and been eliminated in the quarterfinals the last three years. Manchester City has the opportunity to end that streak when it takes on Borussia Dortmund in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, which begin on April 6. The contest is one of two first-leg matches that day, along with Real Madrid vs. Liverpool.

The remaining two games in the first leg of the 2021 Champions League bracket take place the following day, with Porto facing Chelsea and PSG seeking revenge against Bayern Munich in a rematch of last year's final. Before locking in your picks to win the Champions League bracket 2021, make sure you see what SportsLine's European soccer guru Martin Green has to say.

One team Green is backing to advance in the 2021 Champions League: Chelsea to get past Porto in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea, which hasn't lost since falling 2-0 to Leicester City on Jan. 19, will have a tune-up against West Brom in Premier League action four days prior to its first-leg showdown and doesn't figure to be in a generous mood. The Blues have posted seven consecutive clean sheets, including a pair versus Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and 12 in their last 14 contests in all competitions.

Olivier Giroud, who was benched four games before returning to the pitch against Sheffield United, has scored six of his 11 goals this season in five Champions League fixtures and would pose a major threat if he's in the lineup for the meeting with Porto.

"Porto is not to be taken lightly, as it just knocked Italian heavyweight Juventus out of the competition," Green told SportsLine. "But Chelsea is surging with momentum right now and should prevail."

2021 Champions League odds (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Manchester City +200

Bayern Munich +350

Chelsea +500

Liverpool +600

PSG +800

Real Madrid +1000

Dortmund +2800

Porto +4000