Real Madrid had had a strong run in the UEFA Champions League recently, winning the title four times in a five-year span, including three consecutive crowns from 2016-18. The Spanish club has stalled lately, however, as it has been eliminated in the Round of 16 the last two seasons. Real Madrid has broken that streak and will look to keep forging ahead when it faces Liverpool in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, which begin on April 6. Which teams should you back in the 2021 Champions League bracket?

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League will conclude on May 29, when a champion is determined in the title game at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Before locking in your picks to win the Champions League bracket 2021, make sure you see what SportsLine's European soccer guru Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated over $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Top 2021 Champions League predictions

One team Green is backing to advance in the 2021 Champions League: Real Madrid to knock off Liverpool in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid, which will square off against Eibar in a Spanish Primera Division contest three days before its meeting with Liverpool, has not tasted defeat since dropping a 2-1 decision to Levante on Jan. 30. It won all five of its matches in February before recording three wins and a pair of draws thus far this month. Karim Benzema has been unstoppable of late, as the 33-year-old forward has scored eight goals during a six-game streak to raise his team-leading total to 23. Benzema has produced five tallies in his last five UEFA Champions League outings.

"Karim Benzema is on fire for Real Madrid, while Luka Modric and Toni Kroos can match Liverpool's strength at midfield, so the Spanish team should reach the semifinals," Green told SportsLine.

2021 Champions League odds (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Manchester City +200

Bayern Munich +350

Chelsea +500

Liverpool +600

PSG +800

Real Madrid +1000

Dortmund +2800

Porto +4000