Group B winner Internacional is looking to kick off the first leg of the round of 16 the way it ended the group stage part of the 2021 Copa Libertadores on Thursday. Internacional defeated Olimpia Asuncion 1-0 to win Group B by one point over the Paraguayan team. It also posted a 6-1 victory over Olimpia Asuncion earlier in group stage play.

Olimpia vs. Internacional spread: Internacional -0.5

Olimpia vs. Internacional over-under: 2.5 goals

Olimpia vs. Internacional moneyline: Olimpia +210, Internacional +138, Draw +220



OLI: Looking to advance to Copa Libertadores quarterfinals for first time since 2013

INT: Unbeaten in each of their last five away matches

Gonzalez is confident who is going to win the Olimpia Asuncion vs. Internacional matchup, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the group stage of the event, Internacional outscored its opponents 12-5. Forward Thiago Galhardo powered the offense, scoring four goals in six matches. Also finding the net multiple times was midfielder Yuri Alberto, who scored three times in the five matches he played.

Even with two losses to Internacional, Olimpia Asuncion was able to punch its ticket to the round of 16, sweeping Always Ready and splitting with Deportivo Tachira, who they edged out by goal differential for second place. Midfielder Richard Ortiz is Olimpia's top goal scorer in the tournament with three. Midfielders Derlis Gonzalez and Isidro Pitta have scored twice each in limited action. Gonzalez played in just two matches, while Pitta played in four. Despite finishing second in Group B, Olimpia scored more goals in the stage than Internacional, outscoring them 13-12.

"While Olimpia has some quality, we can't forget that these two already met in the group stage. Inter won both meetings, including a 6-1 victory over the Paraguayans," Gonzalez told SportsLine.

