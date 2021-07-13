The first leg of the round of 16 at the 2021 Copa Libertadores gets underway with three matches on Tuesday. The Copa Libertadores 2021 is South America's premier club football tournament with Brazil's Palmeiras the defending champion. Among the pre-tournament favorites to open play are Boca Juniors of Argentina, Atletico Mineiro of Brazil, Sao Paulo of Brazil and Argentina's Racing Club.

Sao Paulo has been installed as a -125 favorite in the Sao Paulo vs. Racing Club odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Racing Club is a +450 underdog and a draw is listed at +210. Atletico Mineiro is a +175 favorite in the Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Mineiro match, while Boca Juniors is a +200 underdog. In the third match, Fluminense of Brazil is a +170 favorite in the Cerro Porteno vs. Fluminense odds. Cerro Porteno is a +200 underdog, while a draw is +180. Before you lock in your 2021 Copa Libertadores picks, make sure you check out the predictions and best bets from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Roger Gonzalez.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe - a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America, and professional leagues in Argentina - Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert.

Now, Gonzalez has broken down the round of 16 at the 2021 Copa Libertadores. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks.

Top 2021 Copa Libertadores predictions

Gonzalez is taking the under 2.5 goals in the Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Mineiro matchup. He's confident conservative offensive play will be featured in Tuesday's round of 16 clash. Further hampering the scoring efforts for Boca Juniors will be the absence of midfielder Edwin Cardona, who just finished playing with the Columbian national team in the Copa America tournament. Picking up the offensive slack will be forward Sebastian Villa, who has three goals in five appearances for Boca Juniors. Midfielder Agustin Almendra has a goal and an assist in five matches as well.

Atletico Mineiro has not been in action since May 25 and will look to avoid any rust. In Group H, Atletico Mineiro dominated, going 5-0-1 by outscoring its opponents 15-3. Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, known as Hulk, has been the heart of the offense, scoring six goals and adding one assist in six matches played in the tournament. Another key component has been forward Jefferson Savarino, who has two goals and three assists in five appearances.

"With this being the first leg of the round of 16 and both teams looking to give themself life ahead of the second leg, I expect a low scoring match and for the under to hit," Gonzalez told SportsLine.

How to make 2021 Copa Libertadores picks

Gonzalez also has two other best bets, including one with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing his 2021 Copa Libertadores picks at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Copa Libertadores picks should you make on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Tuesday's top Copa Libertadores 2021 picks, all from the expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.