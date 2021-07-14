Defending champion Palmeiras is back and set to defend its title as the first leg of the round of 16 continues at the 2021 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Palmeiras scored 20 goals in the six-match group stage back in May. That included a 6-0 thrashing of Universitario on May 27.

Palmeiras has been installed as a -143 favorite in the Universidad Catolica vs. Palmeiras odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Universidad Catolica is a +450 underdog. There are three additional 2021 Copa Libertadores matches set to be played on Wednesday, including Velez Sarsfield (+110) vs. Barcelona Guayaquil, River Plate (-200) vs. Argentinos Juniors and Defensa y Justicia vs. Flamengo (-120). Before you lock in your 2021 Copa Libertadores picks, make sure you check out the predictions and best bets from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Roger Gonzalez.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe - a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America, and professional leagues in Argentina - Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert.

Top 2021 Copa Libertadores predictions

Gonzalez is backing the over 2.5 goals in the Palmeiras vs. Universidad Catolica matchup, which begins at 6:15 p.m. ET. In the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2021, 12 players found the back of the net for Palmeiras, including forward Ronielson da Silva Barbosa, more commonly known as Rony. In five matches, including four starts, Rony scored six goals and added an assist. Raphael Veiga also scored a pair of goals in five matches during the group stage.

Universidad Catolica punched its ticket to the round of 16 by placing second in Group F with a 3-3-0 mark. It came down to the last group stage matchup against Atletico Nacional, with Catolica pulling out a 2-0 win. Forwards Fernando Rebolledo and Diego Valencia paced Catolica's offensive attack. Each had two goals with Valencia adding an assist in the group stage.

"Palmeiras averaged over three goals a game in the group stage, and while Universidad Catolica doesn't light things up or concede much, the superior quality of the Brazilian side will be evident early as the reigning champs look to end this one after the first leg," Gonzalez told SportsLine.

