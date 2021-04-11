It should be a back-and-forth affair when Brighton & Hove Albion hosts Everton on Monday in an English Premier League match at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton. Both teams are in need of points, with Everton in the eighth spot in the EPL table but just eight points out of the top four, while the Seagulls are six points above the relegation zone in the 16th spot. Brighton has won two of its past three, falling 2-1 to Manchester United in its last outing last Sunday, while a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday halted a three-game losing skid in all competitions for the Toffees.

Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The latest Everton vs. Brighton odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Brighton as the 0.5-goal and +130 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Everton vs. Brighton spread: Brighton -0.5

Everton vs. Brighton over-under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Brighton money line: Everton +230, Brighton +130, Draw +220

EVT: Richarlison has six goals in his last 10 matches and has scored five winners.

BRI: The home team has won six of the past seven league matches between the sides.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees (14-5-10, 47 points) have been up-and-down, but they came away with a 4-2 win against Brighton in October and are fighting for that coveted top-four spot. Two of the losses in their three-game slide were to league leader Manchester City and Champions League contender Chelsea. Everton is top-heavy with talent, but former World Cup star James Rodriguez dominated the last matchup between the teams, scoring twice and adding an assist while making plays all over the field. He is tied for second on the team with six goals.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison also can cause headaches, with Calvert-Lewin leading the squad and tied for fourth in the EPL with 14 goals. Richarlison also has scored six times and has three assists. Lucas Digne is one of the best defenders in the league and helps push the attack, contributing six assists, while midfielder Gylfi Sigurdson (four goals, four assists) provides creativity. The Seagulls defense has often been exposed, and they have just nine clean sheets in 30 games.

Why you should back Brighton

The Seagulls (7-11-12, 32 points) don't appear to be in major trouble regarding relegation, but they can't afford to let up. The one-goal setback to Manchester United was respectable, and they outscored Southampton and Newcastle 5-1 in the two prior to that. They face an Everton defense that has just seven clean sheets this season, so they should have no trouble getting on the board. The Toffees have been outscored 7-2 over their past four games.

Brighton has the quality up front to expose Everton's defense, with forwards Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana combining for 13 goals and four assists. Maupay leads the squad with eight goals. Pascal Gross has a team-high six assists, and he and Lallana are critical components in finding open space in Brighton's possession game. The Seagulls hold the ball 51.6 percent of the time (ninth in EPL), while Everton keeps it just 47.3 percent (14th). Brighton is seventh in the league in total shots and is starting to put more of them on target.

