Struggling clubs will try to turn around their fortunes when Everton hosts Tottenham on Friday in an English Premier League showdown at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Tottenham has only one win in its last four league games and sits seventh in the standings, one point ahead of Everton. Meanwhile the Toffees are mired in a five-game winless streak and have dropped to eighth in the table. They are coming off a goalless draw against Brighton.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Tottenham as the +124 money-line favorite (risk $100 to win $124) in the Tottenham vs. Everton odds, while Everton is the +235 underdog. A draw is priced at +230. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Everton vs. Tottenham spread: Tottenham -0.5 (+120)

Everton vs. Tottenham over-under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Tottenham money line: Tottenham +124, Everton +235

Tottenham: The club has scored 52 goals this season, which ranks fifth in the EPL.

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 14 goals this season, tied for fourth most in the EPL.

Why you should back Tottenham

Tottenham has the firepower to find the net on Friday. Spurs has scored in its last eight Premier League games. Meanwhile Everton has scored just two goals in its last five games. In its goalless draw against Brighton on Monday, Everton barely created any chances, earning an "expected goals" of just 0.31.

In addition, Spurs faces an Everton club that will be shorthanded. Injury-prone midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin will miss the rest of the season. The club also will be without Yerry Mina, who came off in the 58th minute against Brighton, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Tyler Onyango.

Why you should back Everton

Everton already has beaten Tottenham this season. On Sept. 13, Everton escaped Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 1-0 victory. In that game, Everton got a second half header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to earn the club's first league win over Spurs since December 2012. Calvert-Lewin, who sat out the Brighton match with an abductor issue, is expected to play on Friday.

In addition, the Tottenham defense has been vulnerable this season. Spurs has kept just 10 clean sheets in 31 league games this season. In its last match Tottenham surrendered three goals to Manchester United.

How to make EPL picks for Everton vs. Tottenham

