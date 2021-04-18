Manchester United will try to extend its league unbeaten streak to 12 games when it hosts Burnley on Sunday in an English Premier League match at Old Trafford. Man U sits firmly in second place in the league table but has little hope of catching Manchester City, which is 11 points clear with seven games left. Still, the Red Devils aim to continue winning to keep the pressure on their rivals. Burnley is in 16th place, seven points above the relegation zone, and has just two victories in its past 13 matches.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET in Manchester, England. The latest Manchester United vs. Burnley odds from William Hill Sportsbook list United as the 1.5-goal and -270 money-line favorite (risk $270 to win $100), and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Burnley vs. Manchester United spread: Man United -1.5

Burnley vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Burnley vs. Manchester United money line: Burnley +750, Man United -270, Draw +390

Man United: MF Bruno Fernandes leads the Premier League in key passes with 86.

Burnley: MF Dwight McNeil shares the league lead in crosses into the penalty area with 24.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils (18-9-4, 63 points) are a prideful and competitive bunch, so they won't let up for a moment. United has a ton of firepower up front, and with the Europa League semifinals 10 days off, it can field its top talent. Paul Pogba has returned to join Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford among the dangerous scoring options, and Man U has scored 61 goals and has a plus-27 goal differential in 31 matches. Fernandes is third in the EPL in goals (16) and fourth in total shots (86), and the creative Portuguese midfielder is tied for second with 11 assists.

Rashford has 10 goals and has seven assists, but a lingering foot injury is a worry. If he sits out, Edinson Cavani (seven goals in 20 matches) and Pogba (three in 21) can also be thorns in opponents' sides. Harry Maguire heads a defense that also includes Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and should have little trouble handling Burnley. The three defenders also have combined for five goals and eight assists. Dean Henderson is expected to start in net, and he has three clean sheets in eight starts, saving more than 82 percent of the shots he has faced.

Why you should back Burnley

The Clarets are fighting to stay in the top division and can't afford any more steps back. They have not lost to Man U in the last four meetings at Old Trafford, playing to three draws and pulling off a 2-0 victory last season. Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored in that game, and they are among the keys for the Burnley attack this season, as well. Wood has a team-high seven goals and has added two assists, and he is third in the EPL in percentage of shots on target (56.3). He is 10th in total shots hitting the mark with 28, more than one per contest.

Burnley has road victories at Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton this season, and Man U has not won a league double against the Clarets since 1975-76. The visitors could become just the second EPL team to go five straight games without a loss at Old Trafford (Chelsea, 1997-98). The Clarets have alternated wins and losses on the road since the start of the new year, and they dropped a 4-2 decision to Leicester on their last trip. The last meeting between the teams saw Burnley stonewall the Red Devils for 71 minutes until Pogba broke through for a 1-0 win.

