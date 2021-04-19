Sixth-place Liverpool looks to keep rolling and remain in the running for a top-four spot when it visits 10th-place Leeds United on Monday for an English Premier League match at Elland Road. Defending league champion Liverpool has had major injury issues but has won three straight EPL matches. It looks to bounce back after being ousted from the Champions League by Real Madrid on 3-1 aggregate after a scoreless draw Wednesday. Leeds comes in off a stunning 2-1 victory against league leader Manchester City despite being down a man in the second half, and it also has won three straight league games.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Leeds, England. William Hill Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the 0.5-goal and -150 money-line favorite (risk $150 to return $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. Leeds odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Liverpool vs. Leeds spread: Liverpool -0.5

Liverpool vs. Leeds over-under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Leeds money line: Liverpool -150, Leeds +360, Draw +325

Liverpool: D Trent Alexander-Arnold leads the league in progressive passes (240).

Leeds: F Patrick Bamford is second in the Premier League in shots on target (37).

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds (15-7-9, 52 points) are 6-2-0 in their last eight against Leeds. Liverpool has loads of options up front with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. Salah had a hat trick the last time these teams met and is second in the EPL with 19 goals, while Jota has eight in just 14 matches. Mane and Firmino have combined for 13 and have five assists apiece. Leeds' attacking style produces goals but also yields opportunities, and it has let in 49 goals, sixth-most in the league.

Liverpool's defense has been decimated by injuries, but Ozan Kabak was added in January and teams with Nat Phillips as a solid middle. Left back Andy Robertson is one of the world's top backs, and he and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the other side play big roles in the attack. Alexander-Arnold shares the team lead with five assists and leads the EPL in crosses, while Robertson leads the league in total touches. The Reds are second in possession (63.1 percent) and shots (466) and face a Leeds squad that has allowed the third-most shots on target (157).

Why you should back Leeds

Leeds plays a free-wheeling style that leads to a lot of goals, and the last meeting between the teams ended in a 4-3 Liverpool victory. The Whites come in brimming with confidence from their huge win against Man City, and they showed tremendous grit in producing a winning goal in extra time while shorthanded. Their 49 goals are the sixth-most in the league, and they rank fourth in possession at 58.3 percent. Leeds has scored at least two goals in six of its past 10 matches, and Patrick Bamford is tied for fourth in the league with 14 tallies this season.

Bamford also has a team-high seven assists, and Raphinha is a major piece of the attack with six goals and six assists. The Brazilian should return from injury, but Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas (seven goals apiece) can step up. Dallas netted the winner against City, while Harrison and Bamford tallied in the last meeting with the Reds. Seven players have scored at least three goals, and Leeds is fourth in the league in shots, averaging nearly 14 per game. That could be trouble for Reds goalkeeper Alisson, who records a clean sheet less than 27 percent of the time.

