Since losing the first-ever meeting between the sides, Chelsea hasn't had much difficulty against Brighton. The Blues are unbeaten in 14 matches since then, winning a dozen while drawing a pair. Chelsea hopes to continue its dominance in the series when it hosts Brighton for a Premier League showdown on Tuesday. The Blues avoided a three-game winless streak in the league by posting a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Apr. 10, and the Seagulls look to do the same after losing to Manchester United and drawing with Everton in their previous two outings.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Chelsea vs. Brighton odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Chelsea as 0.5-goal and -170 money-line favorites (risk $170 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Brighton vs. Chelsea picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Chelsea vs. Brighton spread: Chelsea -0.5

Chelsea vs. Brighton over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Brighton money line: Chelsea -170, Brighton +525, Draw +280

CHE: The Blues have lost only two of their last 20 matches (four draws)

BRI: The Seagulls have won just twice in their last nine contests (three draws)

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Chelsea and Brighton. The Blues have been especially impressive against the Seagulls at home in the all-time series, winning all six of their meetings across all competitions. In addition, Chelsea did not allow a goal in any of those matches. Chelsea has given up a total of two tallies over its last four overall contests while scoring more than two in just one of those outings.

Brighton also has been strong defensively of late, surrendering two goals or fewer in 17 consecutive games. It has permitted a pair of tallies only three times in that span. Conversely, the Seagulls have produced more than one goal in just three of those matches and more than two only once, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the under on Tuesday.

