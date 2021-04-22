Leicester City will be out to halt a two game English Premier League losing streak when it hosts West Brom on Thursday. The Foxes are attempting to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Manchester City (2-0) and West Ham (3-2), but they earned a confidence boost on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the semifinals of the FA Cup. Leicester City has four teams within three points of its third-place standing in its bid to finish in the top four and earn a berth in the Champions League next season. West Brom is buried near the bottom of the English Premier League table but is coming off back-to-back victories.

Kickoff from King Power Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Leicester City vs. West Brom odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Leicester as 0.5-goal and -175 money-line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper.

Now, Green has set his sights on Leicester City vs. West Brom.

Leicester City vs. West Brom spread: Leicester -0.5

Leicester City vs. West Brom over-under: 2.5 goals

Leicester City vs. West Brom money line: Leicester -175, West Brom +500, Draw +300

LEI: The Foxes have 10 clean sheets this season

WBA: The Baggies have won only two of nine matches vs. Leicester

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Thursday's matchup between Leicester City and West Brom. The Foxes rolled to a 3-0 victory in the first meeting between the teams this season as leading scorer Jamie Vardy netted a pair of goals. He has scored six times in seven Premier League starts against West Brom. The Baggies could be just what Vardy needs to regain his touch after he's been held without a goal in each of his last seven matches.

West Brom has scored 28 goals in 31 matches but eight have come in its last two games against Chelsea and Southampton. The Baggies are trying to avoid relegation but must make up ground quickly. They sit nine points behind Burnley for 17th place, although they have a game in hand. West Brom is attempting to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since posting four straight victories in 2012.

How to make EPL picks for West Brom vs. Leicester City

Green has also locked in a strong money-line pick for Leicester vs. West Brom, as well as another best bet that brings a plus-money payout.

So who wins Leicester City vs. West Brom? And where does all the betting value lie?