Arsenal has some lineup decisions to make as it prepares to host Everton on Friday in a matchup of teams separated by just three points in the English Premier League standings. Arsenal can pull into a tie with Everton for eighth place with a victory on Friday, although the Toffees would still have a game in hand. The Gunners are not likely to rise to sixth place, sitting seven points behind Tottenham and Liverpool. However, Arsenal has advanced to the Europa League semifinals and manager Mikel Arteta could be inclined to rest his key players on Friday in preparation for the matchup vs. Villarreal next Thursday.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Everton odds from William Hill Sportsbook lists Arsenal as a 0.5-goal and +105 money-line favorite (risk $100 to win $105), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Arsenal vs. Everton spread: Arsenal -0.5

Arsenal vs. Everton over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Everton money line: Arsenal +105, Everton +265, Draw +245

ARS: The Gunners are 7-0-2 in their last nine Premier League matches on Friday

EVE: The Toffees have won only twice in their last 10 league matches

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Friday's matchup between Arsenal and Everton. The Toffees won the previous matchup 2-1 in December and have a chance to post its first-ever sweep of Arsenal in Premier League play. The Gunners will be without their two leading scorers with Alexandre Lacazette sidelined by a hamstring injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dealing with an illness. Whether Arteta opts to rest his starters could also play a pivotal role in Arsenal extending its home domination in the series.

The Gunners have won six consecutive matches over Everton at Emirates Stadium. The Toffees are desperate for a win, with its last victory coming seven weeks ago against West Brom. Leading goal scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be back in the lineup on Friday for Everton, which has played three consecutive draws and is 0-2-3 in its last five Premier League matches. A victory over Arsenal would lift the Toffees within one point of sixth place and boost their bid to earn a Europa League spot for next season.

