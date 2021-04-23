It's a critical matchup in the race to finish in the top four when West Ham United hosts Chelsea in an English Premier League clash on Saturday. The teams are tied with 55 points, four behind third-place Leicester City, with Chelsea holding the slight edge on goal differential. Chelsea played to a scoreless draw against Brighton on Tuesday, but that came on the heels of a rousing 1-0 victory against league leader Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals last Saturday. West Ham lost 3-2 to Newcastle last weekend but is gunning for its first spot in the Champions League.

Kickoff from London Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Chelsea as the 0.5-goal and -130 money-line favorite in the latest Chelsea vs. West Ham odds, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any West Ham vs. Chelsea picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper.

Chelsea vs. West Ham spread: Chelsea -0.5

Chelsea vs. West Ham over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. West Ham money line: West Ham +370, Chelsea -130, Draw +265

CFC: Mason Mount is tied for second in the EPL with 134 shot-creating actions

WHU: Tomas Soucek leads the Premier League in aerials won with 181

Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues are in the semifinals of the 2021 Champions League, and they have been a different team since Thomas Tuchel took over in late January. Tuchel can become the first Chelsea manager to go unbeaten in his first 10 road matches on Saturday, and the Blues have 15 clean sheets in 20 games in all competitions since he took the reins. Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory against West Ham in December, with Tammy Abraham scoring twice, and it is 8-4-4 on the road this season, netting 23 goals and allowing 15.

The Hammers have yielded 42 goals, ninth-most in the league, and have given up at least two in four consecutive matches. Now they are without critical defender Craig Dawson, who is suspended for this game after being sent off last weekend, and Chelsea can exploit any weaknesses. Seven players have at least four goals in league play, led by Abraham, Mason Mount and Jorginho with six each. Timo Werner has five, and he and Mount have combined for 10 assists, while 21-year-old Kai Havertz (six goals, six assists) has seen increased time.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have taken 13 points from the 15 available in their last five at London Stadium, and they have lost just three times on their home ground. That is tied for fewest in the EPL with Manchester City and Chelsea. West Ham plays an entertaining style that could flummox the Blues, and it is 5-3-4 in the last 12 games against them, going unbeaten at home in the past five.

Jesse Lingard has been on fire for the Hammers, scoring nine goals and adding three assists in 10 games since joining the team on loan from Manchester United in late January. Tomas Soucek also has scored nine times while playing in all 32 matches, and the Czech Republic national team player brings toughness to the side. The 6-foot-4 midfielder can win balls in the air and was showing some skills as a striker before Lingard arrived. He and forward Jarrod Bowen (eight goals) will be relied on by a makeshift middle still missing holding midfielder Declan Rice.

