Chelsea has an opportunity to enhance its chances for a top-four finish in the English Premier League when it hosts struggling Fulham on Saturday. The Blues are sitting in fourth place, trailing Leicester City by five points while sitting three points clear of West Ham and four ahead of defending champion Liverpool. Maintaining its current position would result in Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League next season, so the Blues have plenty of motivation to continue their domination against their West London rival. Fulham, mired in 18th place and seemingly headed for relegation, has beaten the Blues only once in 29 meetings.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Fulham vs. Chelsea odds from William Hill Sportsbook lists Chelsea as a -195 money-line favorite (risk $195 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Fulham is going off as the +600 underdog while a draw would return +300. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Fulham picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper.

Fulham vs. Chelsea spread: Chelsea -1.5 (+140)

Fulham vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Chelsea money line: Chelsea -195, Fulham +600, Draw +300

FUL: The Cottagers have scored first in six of their last seven away matches

CHE: The Blues are winless in their last three EPL home matches

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's matchup between Fulham and Chelsea. One reason he's leaning towards the under is that Chelsea has conceded two goals over its last four matches spanning three competitions. That includes a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid on Tuesday in a Champions League semifinal and a 1-0 victory over Premier League leader Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup two weeks ago. The Blues also extended their winning streak in the series to six matches with a 1-0 victory at Fulham in mid-January.

With a rematch looming at home against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel may opt to sit some of his top players on Saturday, including Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante. That may not matter since the Blues are riding an 18-match home unbeaten string against the Cottagers, who are seven points behind 17th-place Brighton with only five matches remaining. Fulham was on the verge of ending a four-match losing streak on Sunday, only to surrender a tying goal to Arsenal in stoppage time.

