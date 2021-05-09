Time is running out on Fulham as it tries to avoid clinching its relegation back to the second tier when it faces Burnley in a key Premier League matchup on Monday. Fulham (5-17-12), which is 18th in the EPL table, is nine points behind the Clarets (9-16-9) with four matches remaining. Burnley, which is in 17th position, played to a 1-1 draw in league play with the Cottagers on Feb. 17. Burnley posted a 3-0 victory on Jan. 24 in an FA Cup Round 4 matchup with Fulham.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Craven Cottage in West London. Fulham is listed at +123 (risk $100 to win $123) on the money-line, while Burnley is at +230. A draw would return +235 in the latest Fulham vs. Burnley odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Burnley vs. Fulham picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

Fulham vs. Burnley spread: Fulham -0.5 (+110)

Fulham vs. Burnley over-under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Burnley money line: Fulham +123, Burnley +230, Draw +235

FUL: Fulham is averaging 0.74 goals per game

BUR: Burnley is 4-1-1 vs. Fulham in its last six meetings dating back to 2015

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Monday's matchup between Fulham and Burnley. Forward Chris Wood is Burnley's top scorer with 11 goals and three assists in 28 starts. He has been red hot of late with four goals and one assist in his last two matches. Against Wolverhampton on April 25, he scored three goals and added an assist in a 4-0 victory.

Forward Bobby Reid leads the Cottagers in scoring with five goals, but has not scored since Jan. 30. Fulham has had trouble finding the net of late, scoring just three goals in its last five matches. The Cottagers have scored just 25 goals on the season, second-fewest behind Sheffield United's 18. In Fulham's 1-1 draw with Arsenal on April 18, forward Josh Maja scored the Cottagers' goal, the third time he has found the net in nine starts.

