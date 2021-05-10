If Manchester United hopes to keep alive its slim chances of winning the Premier League title, it will need to finally solve Leicester City. The Red Devils have yet to defeat the Foxes this season, battling them to a draw in December during league play before suffering a 3-1 loss in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 21. Revenge will be among the things on its mind when Manchester United hosts Leicester City on Tuesday. The Red Devils still have a mathematical chance to capture the league title as they pulled within 10 points of first-place Manchester City with Sunday's 3-1 triumph over Aston Villa.

Kickoff from Old Trafford is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Leicester City vs. Manchester United odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester United as 0.5-goal and +140 money-line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United spread: United -0.5

Leicester City vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Leicester City vs. Manchester United money line: United +140, Leicester City +200, Draw +230

LC: The Foxes have won only two of their last six Premier League matches

MU: The Red Devils are riding a 14-game unbeaten streak in league play

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Leicester City and Manchester United. Despite losing to Newcastle on Friday, the Foxes went over this total for the fourth time in their last five Premier League games. Kelechi Iheanacho leads Leicester City with 18 goals, scoring 11 of them during league play. The 24-year-old Nigerian forward has tallied in seven of his last nine Premier League matches, recording 10 goals in that span.

Manchester United should be able to hold up its end offensively, as it has scored at least two goals in eight of its last nine contests across all competitions. Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani remained hot as each scored in Sunday's victory over Aston Villa. The 34-year-old Cavani is the Red Devils' hottest goal scoring threat, as he's recorded five goals during a three-game streak, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the over on Tuesday.

