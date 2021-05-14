Manchester City has suffered three of its five Premier League losses this season over its last eight matches but still has managed to capture its third Premier League title in four years. The Cityzens came up short in their last contest as they dropped a 2-1 decision to Chelsea on Saturday. Manchester City will get its chance at revenge later this month in the UEFA Champions League final, but first it needs to conclude the Premier League season, beginning with a match against host Newcastle on Friday.

Kickoff from St. James' Park is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Newcastle odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as the 1.5-goal and -360 money-line favorite (risk $360 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper.

Manchester City vs. Newcastle spread: Manchester City -1.5 (-130)

Manchester City vs. Newcastle over-under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Newcastle money line: Manchester City -360, Newcastle +1100, Draw +450

MCY: The Cityzens have won five of the last 10 Premier League championships

NEW: The Magpies have lost just one of their last six matches (three wins, two draws)

Top predictions for Manchester City vs. Newcastle



Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Friday's matchup between Manchester City and Newcastle. The Cityzens lead the Premier League with 72 goals but haven't been scoring at a high rate of late. After producing eight goals in a span of two matches, Manchester City has recorded the same amount over its last five contests. Ilkay Gundogan leads the Cityzens with 12 goals during league play but has scored just once in his last eight games.

Callum Wilson leads Newcastle with 12 Premier League goals and Joe Willock has scored in four consecutive matches, but the Magpies have very few other offensive threats. Miguel Almiron is third on the team with only four goals and has gone 10 games without finding the back of the net. Wilson has scored in just two of his last 15 matches, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the under on Friday.

