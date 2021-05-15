West Ham United attempts to keep its hopes alive for a fourth-place finish in the English Premier League when it visits Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon. The Hammers have won only once in their last four matches to drop into sixth place in the league standings, putting them six points behind fourth-place Chelsea with a game in hand. West Ham, which also is only two points in front of Tottenham and Everton, must come away with a victory at 17th-place Brighton to remain in contention for a spot in the Champions League for next season.

Kickoff from Amex Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest West Ham vs. Brighton odds from William Hill Sportsbook lists West Ham as a +135 money-line favorite (risk $100 to win $135), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Brighton is going off as the +200 underdog while a draw would return +240. Before making any Brighton vs. West Ham picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Brighton vs. West Ham and revealed his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

West Ham vs. Brighton spread: West Ham -0.5 (+140)

West Ham vs. Brighton over-under: 2.5 goals

West Ham vs. Brighton money line: West Ham +135, Brighton +200, Draw +240

WHU: The Hammers have not had a clean sheet in seven matches

BRI: The Seagulls have outscored West Ham 15-9 in their seven EPL meetings

Top predictions for West Ham vs. Brighton

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's matchup even though the sides played to a 2-2 draw in late December, with the Hammers twice erasing one-goal leads in the second half. Offense has not been easy to come by in the last two home matches for West Ham, which suffered 1-0 defeats to Everton and Chelsea sandwiched around a 2-1 victory at Burnley on May 3. Among the injured players West Ham is hoping to have available for Saturday's match is midfielder Declan Rice, who has missed seven games with a knee injury.

While the Hammers are favored to prevail, they do not have history to fall back on against the Seagulls, who have never lost to West Ham in seven Premier League matches. Each of their last four matches has resulted in draws and the previous three games went in favor of Brighton. Sitting 10 points clear of 18th-place Fulham, the Seagulls do not have to be concerned with relegation. Brighton is coming off a disappointing 2-1 setback at Wolverhampton, but it has two wins and a draw in its last three matches at Amex Stadium.

How to make EPL picks for Brighton vs. West Ham

Green has also discovered an x-factor that has him all over another best bet. He's only sharing his best bet here.

So who wins Brighton vs. West Ham? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks, all from the European soccer expert who has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.