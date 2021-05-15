Liverpool will try to remain in the thick of the top-four race when it visits The Hawthorns on Sunday to take on relegated West Bromwich Albion in an English Premier League match. Liverpool is fifth in the table heading into the penultimate weekend, four points behind Chelsea and six back of Leicester. The Reds come in off a rousing 4-2 win against second-place Manchester United on Thursday, and they can pull within a point of the fourth-place Blues with a win. Chelsea faces third-place Leicester on Tuesday, with any result there benefitting Liverpool.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in West Bromwich, England. William Hill Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the 1.5-goal and -450 money-line favorite (risk $450 to win $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. West Brom odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Liverpool vs. West Brom spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-150)

Liverpool vs. West Brom over-under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. West Brom money line: Liverpool -450, West Brom +1100, Draw +575

Liverpool: Three Reds forwards are in the top 10 in the league in shots.

West Brom: GK Sam Johnstone leads the league in saves with 145.

Why you should back Liverpool



The Reds (17-9-9, 60 points) will be fired up to jump back into the Champions League mix, and they have a game in hand on the teams they're chasing. They put on a sublime display in the win against Man U, with the attack nearly unstoppable. Roberto Firmino scored twice Thursday, and Dioga Jota and Mohamed Salah also found the back of the net. Salah is tied for the league lead with 21 goals and has 30 in 48 matches in all competitions. Jota has scored 13 times in 29 games, while Firmino has eight goals and is tied for the team high with eight assists.

Liverpool is the defending league champion but has struggled with injuries, and they have primarily affected the defense. But Liverpool has allowed just 127 shots on target, eighth-fewest in the league, while the Baggies have yielded the most at 212. The West Brom attack averages less than a goal per game, and it is minus-36 in goal differential. WBA also ranks last in the league in possession, holding the ball just 37.6 percent of the time, while Liverpool is second at 61.9. Opponents have scored 68 goals against the Baggies, most in the EPL.

Why you should back West Brom

The Baggies (5-11-19, 32 points) are playing for pride at this point after a 3-1 loss to Arsenal assured relegation, but they are 1-3-1 in the last five meetings with Liverpool. That includes a 3-2 victory in the 2018 FA Cup and a 1-1 draw at Anfield in their first meeting of this season in December. Semi Ajayi scored a late equalizer in that game, and he is one of seven West Brom players with multiple goals this season. The Baggies have scored four goals in their last three matches, and it's the first time they've scored in more than two straight since mid-January.

West Brom stunned Chelsea 5-2 last month, with Matheus Pereira scoring twice in added time of the first half. He is the team's top scorer with 10 goals and also has a team-best five assists. Four of his goals are on penalty kicks, tied for fifth in the league, so he might be able to draw a costly foul from the inexperienced Liverpool defense. The Reds take a ton of shots, ranking second in total attempts, but they put just 35 percent on net. If WBA can fill the lanes, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (70.7 save percentage) can stop the ones that are on the mark.

How to make EPL picks for West Brom vs. Liverpool

