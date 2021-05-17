Teams looking to secure a top-four finish in the English Premier League battle for the second time in four days when Chelsea hosts Leicester City on Tuesday. Leicester City (20-10-6), which beat the Blues 1-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup Final, is in third place, just two points ahead of Chelsea (18-8-10) and three ahead of fifth-place Liverpool. The Blues have lost two in a row overall, but have won three of their last four Premier League matches. Leicester has won both previous meetings with Chelsea this season.

Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea is listed as the -145 (risk $145 to win $100) favorite on the money-line, while Leicester is +420 and a draw would return +270 in the latest Chelsea vs. Leicester City odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Leicester City vs. Chelsea picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Chelsea vs. Leicester City and revealed his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Chelsea vs. Leicester City spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-145)

Chelsea vs. Leicester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Leicester City money line: Chelsea -145, Leicester City +420, Draw +270

CHE: Chelsea has not scored more than one goal in a match vs. Leicester City since February 2020

LEI: Leicester City is averaging 1.8 goals per match

Top predictions for Chelsea vs. Leicester City



Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Chelsea and Leicester City. Chelsea features a balanced scoring attack with four players recording six goals on the EPL season, including forward Timo Werner. The 25-year-old has registered eight assists in league play and has 16 goals overall. However, it's been Chelsea's defense that has been sensational in recent weeks. In fact, the Blues have recorded a shutout in three of its last five league fixtures.

Leicester City will look to match Saturday's success when midfielder Youri Tielemans found the back of the net in the 63rd minute. He was assisted by defender Luke Thomas. The Foxes also beat Chelsea 2-0 on Jan. 19 on their home field. Leicester City has allowed one goal or less in four of its last five EPL games, one of the main reasons why Green is leaning toward the under on Tuesday.

How to make EPL picks for Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Green has analyzed Chelsea vs. Leicester City from every possible angle and locked in a strong best bet on one side. He's only sharing his top picks here.

So who wins Leicester City vs. Chelsea? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks for Chelsea vs. Leicester City, all from the European soccer expert who has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.