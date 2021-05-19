Liverpool faces a must-win situation in its next-to-last English Premier League match of the season when it pays a visit to Burnley on Wednesday. The Reds have rattled off three consecutive wins and are in fifth place in the standings, three points behind Leicester City for the coveted fourth slot that will earn a ticket to the Champions League next season. Liverpool has a game in hand on Leicester but must be wary of Burnley, which posted a 1-0 victory at Anfield in January to hand the Reds their first home loss since April 2017.

Kickoff from Turf Moor is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET. The latest Burnley vs. Liverpool odds from William Hill Sportsbook lists Liverpool as a -410 money-line favorite (risk $410 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Burnley is going off as the +1000 underdog, while a draw would return +525. Before making any Liverpool vs. Burnley picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated over $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Burnley vs. Liverpool and revealed his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Burnley vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -1.5

Burnley vs. Liverpool over-under: 3.5 goals

Burnley vs. Liverpool: Liverpool -410, Burnley +1000, Draw +525

BUR: The Clarets have scored six goals in their last nine games at home

LIV: Mohamed Salah has three goals and an assist in his last four matches

Top predictions for Burnley vs. Liverpool

The Reds likely will have to beat visiting Crystal Palace on Sunday to secure a top-four finish but first must dispatch of Burnley, which is bidding to become the first team in the bottom half of the standings to sweep Liverpool in 10 years. The Reds have posted six wins and a pair of draws since their last league loss to Fulham on March 7 and have outscored the opposition 8-3 over their three-match winning streak. Despite the loss to Burnley earlier in the season, Liverpool has been victorious in its last three visits to Turf Moor.

However, Green is leaning under 3.5 goals and one reason may be that the Clarets did not do much to inspire confidence in their last match, a 4-0 shellacking by visiting Leeds United on Saturday. Burnley has alternated losses and wins overall in its last five matches but has struggled mightily at Turf Moor. In fact, the Clarets have not won on their home field since posting a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Jan. 27. The nine-game winless drought (four losses, five draws) at home is the longest ever in the Premier League for Burnley. In addition, Burnley has scored just six goals in its last nine games at home, one of the main reasons Green is leaning toward the under on Wednesday.

How to make EPL picks for Liverpool vs. Burnley

Green has also locked in several other best bets for Burnley vs. Liverpool, including one that brings a plus-money payout. He's only sharing his top picks here.

So who wins Liverpool vs. Burnley? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks for Burnley vs. Liverpool, all from the European soccer expert who has generated over $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.