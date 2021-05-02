Manchester United has gone more than three months without losing in the English Premier League and looks to extend that streak against visiting Liverpool on Sunday morning. The Red Devils had their five-game winning streak halted when they were held to a scoreless draw at Leeds United last weekend. Manchester United is undefeated in their last 13 EPL matches dating to a loss vs. Sheffield on Jan. 27 and is four points ahead of third-place Leicester City. Defending champion Liverpool is in sixth place and trails fourth-place Chelsea by four points in the race to earn the final qualifying spot for the Champions League next season.

Kickoff from Old Trafford is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Manchester United odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Liverpool as a -0.5-goal and +150 money-line favorite (risk $100 to win $150), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Manchester United is going off as the +180 underdog while a draw would return +240.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United spread: Liverpool -0.5 (+140)

Liverpool vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Manchester United money line: Liverpool +150, Man United +180, Draw +240

LIV: The Reds have not lost to Manchester United in EPL play since March 2018

MANU: All four of the Red Devils' losses this season have come at home

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Sunday's matchup and the recent history of the rivalries supports his reasoning -- the sides have failed to combine for more than two scores in seven of their last nine league matchups. Liverpool has lost only once to Manchester United during that span, posting two victories while the other six resulted in draws, including a 0-0 tie on Jan. 17 at Anfield. Liverpool is riding a five-match unbeaten streak, although it is coming off consecutive draws vs. Leeds and Newcastle.

Manchester United followed up the disappointing result against Leeds with an impressive showing in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals, crushing AS Roma 6-2 to all but guarantee a spot in the final. Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani each had a pair of goals in the lopsided win. The Red Devils followed up their draw vs. Liverpool in January by beating their longtime rivals 3-2 in the English FA Cup one week later.

