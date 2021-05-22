Champions League finalist Chelsea needs a victory to assure a spot in next year's tournament when it visits Aston Villa on Sunday on the final day of the English Premier League season. Chelsea is in third place, one point ahead of Liverpool and Leicester City, and needs a top-four finish to guarantee a Champions League spot. The Blues got a critical 2-1 league victory against Leicester on Tuesday, two days after a 1-0 loss to the Foxes in the FA Cup final. Aston Villa is locked into the 11th spot in the EPL table and beat Tottenham 2-1 on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Chelsea is the 1.5-goal and -215 money-line favorite (risk $215 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Aston Villa odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa spread: Chelsea -1.5

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa money line: Chelsea -215, Aston Villa +600, Draw +340

AVL: GK Emiliano Martinez is second in the EPL in save percentage at 76.6

CHE: Olivier Giroud has scored in seven straight league meetings with Aston Villa

Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues have been in top form since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager from club legend Frank Lampard in January. They are 18-6-4 in the 28 matches under Tuchel and have 18 clean sheets this season. The defense has been tough to penetrate, allowing just 34 goals in 37 matches. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has kept a clean sheet in 57.1 percent of his 42 starts, saving 76.6 percent of shots on target and allowing 0.80 goals per game. Chelsea is 10-1-1 in its last 12 against Aston Villa and has not lost to the Lions at home since 2011.

Chelsea also has the firepower to score, and Timo Werner is always in the middle of the action. He has 12 goals and 12 assists in all competitions and had numerous chances in both games against Leicester. Christian Pulisic also has been a positive contributor in attack and has six goals in 24 starts. The Blues have 10 players with at least five goals across all competitions. Mason Mount is the key to the attack and has nine goals and seven assists, and Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have a combined 23 goals, typically coming off the bench.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Lions looked like a threat to vie for a spot in European competition during a hot start to the season. They faltered a bit after captain Jack Grealish was injured, but their victory against Tottenham shows they can still compete. They are 2-2-2 in their past six matches, including a scoreless draw and a 2-1 victory against eighth-place Everton in a span of 12 days. Villa has been held off the score sheet just once in its past nine matches, scoring multiple goals five times.

Ollie Watkins scored against Spurs and has 16 goals and five assists in all competitions. The Lions have 10 players with multiple goals, with Anwar El Ghazi putting up 10, and they are fourth in the league in total shots (514). Grealish, who has 10 goals and seven assists in 26 matches, is returning to fitness and could start Sunday. Bertrand Traore stepped up in his absence and has seven goals and six assists, while John McGinn has set up five goals.

