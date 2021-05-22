Liverpool needs a victory to assure a top-four finish when it hosts Crystal Palace on Sunday on the final day of the English Premier League season. Liverpool is level on points with Leicester City, but is fourth based on goal differential and is a point behind No. 3 Chelsea. Liverpool moved into the top four of the EPL table for the first time since mid-February with a 3-0 victory against Burnley on Wednesday, and it has a four-goal edge on Leicester City. Crystal Palace is in 13th place and comes in off a 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at Anfield in Liverpool, England. William Hill Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the 2.5-goal and -650 money-line favorite (risk $650 to win $100) in its latest Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you make any Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has looked at Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool from every possible angle. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -2.5

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool over-under: 3.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool money line: Crystal Palace +1600, Liverpool -650, Draw +700

CRY: Christian Benteke has five goals in four road games against Liverpool

LIV: Sadio Mane has scored in seven straight EPL appearances against Crystal Palace

Why you should back Liverpool



The Reds will be highly motivated to assure their hard work pays off with a Champions League spot. They face a Palace side that has nothing to play for, being well clear of relegation and far out of contention for European qualifications. Liverpool has beaten the Eagles seven straight times, including a 7-0 thrashing in December and a 4-0 rout the last time the teams met at Anfield. The Reds controlled the ball for 65 percent of the match earlier this season, and Liverpool is second in the EPL in possession while Palace is 18th of the 20 teams.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in the December meeting, and he will be gunning for the league's Golden Boot as the top scorer. He and Tottenham's Harry Kane share the league lead with 22 entering the final day. Roberto Firmino also scored two in the rout and Sadio Mane tallied one, and they each have nine goals and have a combined 13 assists this season. Mane is one of three players with seven assists, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles will be fighting to send off Roy Hodgson with a victory. The former England national team manager has been an astute tactician for decades, but he plans to step away at age 73. He has been allowing the attackers more freedom since the team was assured of avoiding relegation, and only Liverpool has taken more shots over the past four league matches. The Eagles had not been taking a lot of shots, but they generally put them on target, ranking fifth in the Premier League with 36.7 percent of their attempts on goal.

The scoring could be left up to Wilfried Zaha, who leads the team with 11 goals. Christian Benteke, who has 10, came off late against Arsenal with an apparent ankle issue and is being evaluated in training. The Eagles continue to fight, losing to the Gunners only after conceding two goals in injury time and coming from behind twice to beat Aston Villa in their previous match. Liverpool has won just twice in its past 11 matches at Anfield and has been ravaged by injuries. The back line has been hit particularly hard, so Palace will be looking to exploit that unit.

How to make EPL picks for Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Green is leaning over on the goal total (3.5), and he's also revealed his best bets and analysis, including a strong play with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing his top picks here.

So who wins Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks for Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, all from the European soccer expert who has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.