League champion Manchester City likely will have one eye on the Champions League final when it hosts Everton on Sunday, the final day of the English Premier League season. The Cityzens face Chelsea for the European championship on May 29. They were crowned EPL champions a couple of weeks ago and are likely to rest most key players, which should make for an entertaining match. Brighton pulled off a 3-2 win against City on Tuesday, and Newcastle battled to a 4-3 loss to the Cityzens last Friday. Everton is eighth in the EPL table and needs a result for a potential spot in the new third-tier Europa Conference League.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. William Hill Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the 1.5-goal and -250 money-line favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in its latest Everton vs. Manchester City odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Manchester City vs. Everton picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has looked at Manchester City vs. Everton from every possible angle. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Everton vs. Manchester City:

Everton vs. Manchester spread: Man City -1.5

Everton vs. Manchester over-under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Manchester money line: Everton +650, Man City -250, Draw +390

EVE: The Toffees have scored at least once in five straight trips to the Etihad

MCY: Gabriel Jesus has scored seven league goals against Everton

Why you should back Manchester City

The Cityzens have been on cruise control since locking up the EPL title on May 11, but the squad is loaded. Sergio Aguero, the team's all-time leading goal-scorer with 257, hopes to be fit for his swan song. The 32-year-old, who has played in just 18 matches overall and has four goals, is headed to Barcelona next season. Raheem Sterling, who is third on the team with 14 goals and also has nine assists, could also play a big role Sunday. City has won seven straight against Everton and has not lost to the Toffees at home since 2010.

Manchester City will be in a party mood as it lifts the Premier League trophy after the match. The result isn't important, but the Cityzens will want to put on one final show. There will be 10,000 supporters in attendance, marking the first match of the year with fans at the Etihad. Manchester City is 9-2-1 in its last 12 season finales, while Everton is 0-1-3 in its last four to close the season. City led the league in goals this season with 78 while yielding just 32 (0.86).

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees will be motivated to secure a European tournament spot, and they even have an outside chance at the Europa League. They need a result and several others to break their way, but they should be able to take advantage of City's complacency. The Cityzens have lost three of their last six league matches, including to 16th-place Brighton on Tuesday, and they won't be putting their top squad on the pitch. Everton has posted 11 of its 17 victories this season on the road, already the Toffees' most away from home in the league's top flight.

Everton has a style that has caused City some problems this season, with the defenders playing deep and getting the ball to the forwards. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (16 goals) and Richarlison (10) are dangerous up top, and the Cityzens are significantly weaker in defense with the backups on the field. Gylfi Sigurdson (eight goals, 10 assists) provides creativity in midfield, and the Toffees are dangerous on direct kicks. They lead the league in headed goals with 14 and have 10 off corner kicks.

How to make EPL picks for Everton vs. Manchester City

Green has looked at Everton vs. Manchester from all angles, and while he's leaning over the total, he's also revealed his analysis and best bets, including a strong play with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing his top picks here.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Everton? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks for Everton vs. Manchester City, all from the European soccer expert who has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.