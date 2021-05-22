The Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to lock up 12th place in the English Premier League standings when they host Manchester United on Sunday. Wolves (12-16-9), who have finished seventh the past two seasons, will look to avoid slipping any further as they close out their regular season. The Red Devils (20-6-11), who have second place wrapped up, will look for a tune-up before taking on Villarreal on Wednesday in a Europa League final. Manchester United last won a Europa League title in 2017, when it defeated Ajax.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Wolverhampton is listed as the +150 (risk $100 to win $150) favorite on the money-line, while Manchester United is +175 and a draw would return +245 in the latest Wolves vs. Manchester United odds at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Manchester United vs. Wolves picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has looked at Wolves vs. Manchester United from every possible angle. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Manchester United vs. Wolves:

Wolves vs. Manchester United spread: Wolves -0.5

Wolves vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Wolves vs. Manchester United money line: Wolves +150, Manchester United +175, Draw +245

WLV: Wolves has not allowed more than one goal to Manchester United since giving up five on March 18, 2012

MAN: United is 10-4-3 in the last 17 matchups with Wolverhampton

Top predictions for Manchester United vs. Wolves

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Sunday's matchup between Wolves and Manchester United. Wolverhampton features a balanced scoring attack with six players with three or more goals during the Premier League season. Forward Pedro Neto has compiled the most points, with five goals and six assists.

Manchester United, which is second in the league in scoring with 71 goals, has three players with 10 or more, but it is uncertain if the Red Devils will choose to rest anyone. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has 18 goals and 12 assists for the Red Devils, while forward Marcus Rashford has 11 goals and nine assists. Forward Edinson Cavani has 10 goals and three assists.

How to make EPL picks for Wolves vs. Manchester United

Green has analyzed Wolves vs. Manchester United from every possible angle and revealed his best bets and analysis, including a strong play with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing his top picks here.

So who wins Wolves vs. Manchester United? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks for Manchester United vs. Wolves, all from the European soccer expert who has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.