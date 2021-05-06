Leicester City's struggles against Newcastle United in Premier League action appear to be a thing of the past. After winning only three of their first 17 league matches against the Magpies, the Foxes have been victorious in eight of the last 10 meetings. Leicester City aims for its fourth consecutive Premier League triumph against Newcastle when it hosts its rival on Friday. The Foxes got the better of the Magpies earlier this season, posting a 2-1 road victory on Jan. 3.

Newcastle vs. Leicester City spread: Leicester City -1.5

Newcastle vs. Leicester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Leicester City money line: Leicester City -235, Newcastle +650, Draw +360

NU: The Magpies have posted just one clean sheet in their last 13 matches

LC: The Foxes have outscored their opponents 10-3 in their last four Premier League home games

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Friday's matchup between Newcastle and Leicester City. The Magpies are hoping for a strong offensive performance after recording a total of one goal over their previous two matches. Prior to that, Newcastle netted two or more tallies in three consecutive contests. Forward Callum Wilson, who leads the team with 10 goals, is due to break through as he enters Friday with a six-game drought.

Leicester City combined with its opponents to go over this total in eight of 10 Premier League contests prior to last Friday's 1-1 draw with Southampton. Kelechi Iheanacho did not score in that match but produced five goals over his previous four games across all competitions. The 24-year-old Nigerian forward has netted 10 of his team-leading 17 tallies during Premier League play, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the over on Friday.

