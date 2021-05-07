Chelsea put an early end to Manchester City's quest for a quadruple with a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup semifinals on Apr. 17. The Cityzens, who went on to defeat Tottenham for the Carabao Cup a week later, can exact revenge by capturing the other two trophies at the expense of the Blues. Before meeting its rival in the UEFA Champions League final at the end of the month, Manchester City can clinch its third Premier League title in four years with a victory over visiting Chelsea on Saturday. The Cityzens, who were runners-up last season, are 13 points ahead of second-place Manchester United with four matches remaining on their schedule.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Chelsea vs. Manchester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as 0.5-goal and -108 money-line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Manchester City vs. Chelsea picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Manchester City vs. Chelsea and revealed his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City spread: Manchester City -0.5

Chelsea vs. Manchester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Manchester City money line: Manchester City -108, Chelsea +320, Draw +240

CHE: The Blues have recorded four wins and two draws over their last six games across all competitions

MCY: The Cityzens have posted five straight victories since losing to Chelsea on Apr. 17

Top predictions for Manchester City vs. Chelsea



Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's showdown between Chelsea and Manchester City. After giving up two or more goals in four of their final seven games under Frank Lampard, the Blues have played stellar defense for new manager Thomas Tuchel. Since the 47-year-old German took over, Chelsea has posted clean sheets in 11 of its 15 Premier League contests - including each of the last three. In 24 matches under Tuchel across all competitions, the Blues have kept their opponents off the scoreboard on 18 occasions.

Manchester City has been the stingiest team in the Premier League this season, allowing only 24 goals in 34 games. The Cityzens have surrendered a total of one goal over their last four overall contests and have yielded more than one in a match only once in their last 13 outings, posting seven clean sheets in that span. Fewer than three goals have been scored in four of Manchester City's last six games across all competitions, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the under on Saturday.

How to make EPL picks for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Green has also locked in a strong money line pick for Manchester City vs. Chelsea. He's only sharing that pick here.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Chelsea? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks for Chelsea vs. Manchester City, all from the European soccer expert who has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.