Manchester United will look to continue its dominance over Aston Villa when they meet in Premier League action on Sunday. Manchester United (19-4-10), second in the standings, is 7-0-6 in league play since losing to Sheffield United on Jan. 27. It has not lost to Aston Villa since Dec. 12, 2009, and is unbeaten in its last 21 Premier League away games against Aston Villa since dropping a 3-1 opening day decision in 1995-96. Aston Villa (14-13-6), which is 10th in the standings, is 2-2-1 over the past five league matches.

Kickoff is set for 9:05 a.m. ET at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England. Manchester United is listed as the -125 (risk $125 to win $100) favorite on the money-line, while Aston Villa is a +350 underdog. A draw would return +265 in the latest Aston Villa vs. Manchester United odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Manchester United vs. Aston Villa picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United spread: Manchester United 0.5 (-130)

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United money line: Aston Villa +350, Manchester United -125, Draw +265

AV: Looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since December

MU: Is averaging 1.9 goals per EPL match

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Sunday's matchup between Aston Villa and Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes powers the Manchester United offense, leading the team with 16 goals and 11 assists in 32 starts. The 26-year-old midfielder has scored in both of his Premier League games against Aston Villa. He scored each goal on penalty shots, and both proved to be the difference in the game. United is in the midst of four matches in eight days and there is a possibility of Fernandes getting some rest.

Aston Villa will look to turn its fortunes around. It has lost nine Premier League matches this calendar year and only three other teams have fared worse. Forward Ollie Watkins leads the side in scoring with 13 goals and four assists in 33 starts. Watkins has scored a goal in three of Aston Villa's last five matches.

